Cardinals Insider Sets Record Straight on No. 3 Pick

The Arizona Cardinals are nearly 48 hours away from making a massive, potentially franchise-altering decision with the third overall pick.

There's rumors on practically every direction the organization could go, as general manager Monti Ossenfort could plug in positions of need such as edge rusher or offensive tackle while trading down seems to be gaining traction as they get closer to being on the clock.

However, the thought of selecting running back Jeremiyah Love not only remains a possibility at No. 3 — it's a hype train that is approaching warp speed as Thursday comes closer.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says Love is very much in play:

"Ok we will do some deep dives into the Cardinals draft this week - First note: Yes, Running Back Jeremiyah Love is absolutely in play for the Arizona Cardinals at #3. I would go as far to say I believe he is in their top 4. Don't see them worried at all about signing Tyler Allgeier and bringing James Conner back," he wrote on X.

What to Make of Jeremiyah Love, Cardinals Smoke

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We've been very adamant Love shouldn't be the pick for Arizona, at least at third overall.

However, this is some rationale to Love being the guy when the Cardinals turn their pick in.

First-year head coach Mike LaFleur needs all the weapons he can get entering 2026 in hopes of revamping the Cardinals' offense sooner as opposed to later. Love is widely viewed as one of the best offensive prospects in this draft.

Allgeier was only signed to a two-year deal while Conner was a cut candidate this past season before his deal was restructured. Trey Benson has largely been hit or miss as well.

The hope with Love is his presence would not only ignite a fan base and generate excitement around a Cardinals team that desperately needs it, but also his talents as a runner would ignite a rushing attack that was near the bottom of the league in 2025.

Is Love capable of doing so by himself? Will Arizona really hammer home addressing the offensive line deeper into the draft? Where does acquiring a franchise quarterback fit anywhere into this picture, if at all?

Those are questions the Cardinals will have to weigh and eventually answer before making a decision based off Love.

If numerous reports around the desert are true, it might just be Valentine's Day once again.