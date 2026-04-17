'Significant Buzz' Matching Cardinals to Jeremiyah Love

ARIZONA — As we enter the final week of NFL draft prep, every team is subject to various smoke screens as reports and leaks are sure to emerge up until the draft itself is officially underway.

The Arizona Cardinals are arguably the top team in terms of speculation, and the latest rumor surrounds potentially taking a running back with the third overall pick.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is viewed as one of the best prospects in the draft and could very well be in play for Arizona at No. 3. overall pick.

That's not new speculation, but the latest nugget comes from NFL insider Connor Hughes:

"This selection came after running back Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame) and linebacker Sonny Styles (Ohio State) went to the Cardinals and Titans, respectively. There’s significant buzz in league circles, per sources, that the draft could unfold exactly that way," said Hughes.

"The Cardinals could opt for whichever pass rusher the Jets pass on at No. 2, but don’t be surprised if they select Love. There’s a lot of smoke there."

Love himself isn't a polarizing prospect, but rather his selection in Arizona would be.

At the third overall pick, the Cardinals would make Love one of the highest paid running backs in the league before taking an official snap thanks to the NFL's rookie scale contracts. Arizona also desperately needs a right tackle for the future while right guard should also be in play for the Cardinals as well.

Love's presence in the desert simply comes down to how you prefer to build a rushing attack. Some believe under head coach Mike LaFleur, he'd make an immediate impact while others are in favor of addressing the offensive line first before adding to a devalued position.

For what it's worth, the Cardinals signed running back Tyler Allgeier in free agency this offseason while also restructuring the contract of veteran James Conner to keep him on the roster. Former Day 2 pick Trey Benson and Bam Knight are also on the roster as well.

There's a tin-foil hat reason you're seeing Love-to-Arizona smoke, in our opinion. You can read more about that here.

We're just under a week from finding out if Love is truly an option for the Cardinals, or if this is all just smoke and mirrors for whatever reason.

However the cookie crumbles, anything seems possible in the desert.