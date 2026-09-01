Cardinals' Jeremiyah Love Gets Pivotal Week 1 Injury Update

Jeremiyah Love is the talk of the town, and quite frankly has been since landing in the desert as the draft's third overall pick.

However, the Arizona Cardinals' running back injured his ankle during preseason play and has been sidelined since, placing his status for the team's regular season opener in doubt.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo offered this on Love today:

"Jeremiyah Love, the Cardinals running back, is progressing in his return from a high ankle sprain according to head coach Mike LaFleur, trending towards a Week 1 return? Maybe. I talked to a source yesterday who said, 'I'll put it about 50/50'. Nobody really knows right now. They need to see how he progresses over the next week, plus. We'll continue to monitor that one for the highly drafted running back."

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From @gmfb: The #Steelers and CB Joey Porter Jr. are facing a contract deadline as he manages his back injury, #AZCardinals RB Jeremiyah Love is working his way back, the #Cowboys waive QB Joe Milton and the #Ravens add competition for K Tyler Loop. pic.twitter.com/9QmBZgebxJ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 1, 2026

LaFleur, who met with reporters today, wasn't willing to commit to Love playing in Week 1.

"Confident that he is progressing really well. So he's taken another step. Took a step yesterday. We'll take another step today," he said.

If not, Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight are the other two running backs on the active roster with James Conner on injured reserve.

Love's presence in the Cardinals' backfield holds the potential to change the dynamic of Arizona's offense. Through camp and preseason play, his ability to impact the run and pass game is on a different level than most players at his position.

“He really could come to our room if he ever wanted to,” Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison said of Love. “Seeing him on twitch routes killing backers is laughable sometimes.”

Love, after being hurt in Las Vegas, will have just under a whole calendar month to recover before that Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Cardinals aren't required to officially release any injury reports this week, so we won't know exactly how Love is progressing until the Wednesday leading into Week 1.