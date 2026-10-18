Cardinals vs Rams Final Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 6
In this story:
The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams have revealed their list of final inactives ahead of their Week 6 clash at SoFi Stadium.
The Cardinals had Budda Baker (groin), Zaven Collins (hip), Kitan Crawford (ankle) and Blake Gillikin (back) questionable entering the weekend. All four players are active for Arizona on Sunday.
For Los Angeles, Kam Curl (ankle) and Trent McDuffie (groin) were questionable entering today. McDuffie has been ruled out while Curl is active for the Rams.
Kickoff is at 1:05 PM MST in Inglewood.
Arizona Cardinals Inactives
- Jeremiyah Love (ankle)
- Wydett Williams (concussion)
- Andrew Wingard (knee)
- Carson Beck (emergency QB)
- Starling Thomas
- Jerrick Reed II
- Andrew Billings
The obvious talk of the town was Love, as the third overall pick is set to officially be sidelined for the first time in 2026 after dealing with a nagging ankle injury.
"He's doing good, but you guys see the way he cuts. Like just being candid, he cuts hard. That's a superpower of his, and when he's putting his left foot in the ground, it's just not right right now," Cardinals HC MIke LaFleur said.
"And to get him to be to his best ability, it's what's right so he can go out and perform the way that he wants. So he can go out and honestly run the routes that he wants, because to run routes and separate, you got to be able to put those feet in the ground, and it's got to be deliberate. We want to get him healed so he can do that in the pass game and in the run game."
Arizona Cardinals Practice Squad Moves
- Activated S Kitan Crawford to roster from IR
- Elevated RB Evan Hull and S Jerrick Reed II
The Cardinals ultimately did not need Reed as Baker was healthy.
Los Angeles Rams Inactives
- CB Trent McDuffie
- WR CJ Daniels
- WR Tutu Atwell
- QB Ty Simpson
- DE Larrell Murchison
- OL Bill Murray
“Everything-- from top to bottom. They are only getting better each week. They’re obviously ascending," said Jacoby Brissett this week on L.A.'s defense.
"and bringing (Rams DE) Aaron Donald back didn’t do us any justice, but we have to go out there and do our job. We look forward to this challenge coming into this week and I think we’ll be ready.”
Los Angeles Rams Practice Squad Moves
- Activated Keagan Trost from injured reserve
- Elevated Cam Lampkin from practice squad
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin