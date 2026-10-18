Cardinals vs Rams Final Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams have revealed their list of final inactives ahead of their Week 6 clash at SoFi Stadium.

The Cardinals had Budda Baker (groin), Zaven Collins (hip), Kitan Crawford (ankle) and Blake Gillikin (back) questionable entering the weekend. All four players are active for Arizona on Sunday.

For Los Angeles, Kam Curl (ankle) and Trent McDuffie (groin) were questionable entering today. McDuffie has been ruled out while Curl is active for the Rams.

Kickoff is at 1:05 PM MST in Inglewood.

Arizona Cardinals Inactives

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremiyah Love (ankle)

Wydett Williams (concussion)

Andrew Wingard (knee)

Carson Beck (emergency QB)

Starling Thomas

Jerrick Reed II

Andrew Billings

The obvious talk of the town was Love, as the third overall pick is set to officially be sidelined for the first time in 2026 after dealing with a nagging ankle injury.

"He's doing good, but you guys see the way he cuts. Like just being candid, he cuts hard. That's a superpower of his, and when he's putting his left foot in the ground, it's just not right right now," Cardinals HC MIke LaFleur said.

"And to get him to be to his best ability, it's what's right so he can go out and perform the way that he wants. So he can go out and honestly run the routes that he wants, because to run routes and separate, you got to be able to put those feet in the ground, and it's got to be deliberate. We want to get him healed so he can do that in the pass game and in the run game."

Arizona Cardinals Practice Squad Moves

Activated S Kitan Crawford to roster from IR

Elevated RB Evan Hull and S Jerrick Reed II

The Cardinals ultimately did not need Reed as Baker was healthy.

Los Angeles Rams Inactives

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) reacts after the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Trent McDuffie

WR CJ Daniels

WR Tutu Atwell

QB Ty Simpson

DE Larrell Murchison

OL Bill Murray

“Everything-- from top to bottom. They are only getting better each week. They’re obviously ascending," said Jacoby Brissett this week on L.A.'s defense.

"and bringing (Rams DE) Aaron Donald back didn’t do us any justice, but we have to go out there and do our job. We look forward to this challenge coming into this week and I think we’ll be ready.”

Los Angeles Rams Practice Squad Moves

Activated Keagan Trost from injured reserve

Elevated Cam Lampkin from practice squad