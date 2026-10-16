Injury Report: Cardinals Officially Rule 3 Out, 4 Questionable vs Rams

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have a lengthy injury report entering this weekend's clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals are officially ruling out Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Wydett Williams (concussion) and Andrew Wingard (knee) ahead of Week 6's battle at SoFi Stadium.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur dove deeper into Love's absence, which you can read about here.

Questionable for Arizona is all of Budda Baker (groin), Zaven Collins (hip), Kitan Crawford (ankle) and Blake Gillikin (back). Neither Baker or Collins practiced on Friday while Crawford and Gillikin did in limited fashion.

Off the Cardinals' injury report is all of Carson Beck (back), Devin Duvernay (ribs), Isaac Seumalo (rest) and Josh Sweat (rest).

For the Rams, both Kam Curl (ankle) and Trent McDuffie (groin) are questionable entering the weekend. Neither practiced on Friday for Los Angeles.

The likes of Davis Allen (foot), Alex Bachman (wrist), Tyler Higbee (rest), Nate Landman (wrist/shoulder), Colby Parkinson (shoulder), Omar Speights (knee), Kegan Trost (hamstring), Josh Wallace (shoulder) and Byron Young (rest) were fully removed from Los Angeles' injury report and are good to go.

It's a familiar battle for both sides entering the week, as LaFleur spent the last few seasons under head coach Sean McVay in Los Angeles as the team's offensive coordinator, putting him against Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

"There's obviously familiarity with just going against him for two of the three years. First year was with Raheem [Morris], but that defense has evolved a lot over the last — since he took over to last year to this year. Obviously, similar foundations and characteristics, but they definitely put their new little twists on it," LaFleur said on facing Shula on Sunday.

"You got Jimmy Lake as kind of his right hand man in the defensive backfield, so there's definitely technique changes and different coverages and tools that they're using. And then I think just probably building it when when they had Myles [Garrett] too in terms of some of the stuff they were doing. So they throw a lot out at you. I asked him the other day. I said, 'So which one are you going to go with? You go with this, or you going to go with that?' And I just got a little chuckle. So, we'll see, and we'll be ready for it all."