Cardinals Make Final James Conner Decision as Roster Cut Deadline Arrives

ARIZONA — One of the Arizona Cardinals' biggest mysteries entering roster cut down day was what the team would do with running back James Conner.

Conner, who has been injured all preseason, is set to begin the 2026 season on injured reserve according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro. Conner will miss at least the first four games of the regular season but is eligible to return after.

James Conner will begin the season on IR designated to return. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 30, 2026

Conner, in the final year of his contract, has been limited to pure individual drills during Cardinals training camp. He didn't appear in any of Arizona's four preseason games.

Now, Conner joins Trey Benson as Cardinals runners on injured reserve. However, Benson is done for the season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team to be released at some point in 2026, which is considered likely.

Conner restructured his contract to stay with the Cardinals this offseason, though Arizona signed Tyler Allgeier in free agency before drafting Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick.

Conner's still in the midst of rehabbing a foot/ankle injury suffered in Week 3 of last season, which landed him on injured reserve. Before the injury, the now 31-year-old running back compiled consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons in Arizona.

“I’m not going to give you a timeline on it because we don’t know that timeline yet," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Conner's potential return two weeks ago.

"Like I’ve said multiple times, he’s played enough in this league and he’s earned the right to know when he is going to be able to return.

“It’s not return to play, it’s return to performance. Anyone can get back out there, but if they don’t feel like they can perform at the level that they’re capable of, why put them out there? Particularly a vet like him who’s done it at such a high clip for so many years. I know he’s eager to get back and in due time I think we’ll see him.”

With Bam Knight penciled into the Cardinals' roster, many were curious to see if Conner was going to stick around in Arizona, as that would require the team to roster four running backs prior to his landing on injured reserve.

Conner was viewed as a potential cut/trade candidate entering today thanks to his diminished role in Arizona, age, injury and expiring contract.

The Cardinals could still potentially roster four running backs with Evan Hull impressing in their preseason finale against Green Bay.

Arizona's initial roster is due at 3:00 PM.