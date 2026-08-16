Cardinals Give James Conner Update: Will He Play in Preseason?

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have yet to see James Conner take part in preseason festivities, as the veteran running back has practiced in individual drills but has yet to participate in team (11v11 drills) in 2026.

Conner suffered a season-ending foot/ankle injury in Week 3 of last season. With Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier atop the Cardinals' pecking order, there's no reason to rush Conner back – though the veteran is still serviceable and should provide a change of pace when needed.

We're halfway through the Cardinals' preseason slate, as Arizona has played two of four exhibition games ahead of the regular season.

When can we expect Conner back?

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur, speaking with reporters this weekend, says no timeline is set:

“He is progressing. It was cool to see him suited up. He was in his jersey the other day because he wanted to feel that,” LaFleur said (h/t Tyler Drake, Arizona Sports). “I’m not going to give you a timeline on it because we don’t know that timeline yet. Like I’ve said multiple times, he’s played enough in this league and he’s earned the right to know when he is going to be able to return.

“It’s not return to play, it’s return to performance. Anyone can get back out there, but if they don’t feel like they can perform at the level that they’re capable of, why put them out there? Particularly a vet like him who’s done it at such a high clip for so many years. I know he’s eager to get back and in due time I think we’ll see him.”

Conner restructured his contract this past offseason to remain with Arizona. The 31-year-old is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Earlier in training camp, LaFleur told reporters Conner earned the right to decide his participation level.

"James being in this league as long as he has, and the miles that he's put on, if James wants to play in the preseason to see where he's at, great. If he doesn't think that's necessary, great. He reserves the right to have those conversations because he knows where his body's at," LaFleur said back on Aug. 5.

The Cardinals play host to the Dallas Cowboys next weekend before traveling north to face the Green Bay Packers to finish preseason play. After a week off, they'll begin the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Even with the Cardinals' conservative approach to protecting player health, Conner figures to be ready by then — though Arizona isn't committing to any sort of timeline with the veteran ball-carrier.