Cardinals' Massive Garrett Williams Injury Update Changes Everything

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals were expected to be without top cornerback Garrett Williams for the beginning of the 2026 season as the Syracuse product healed from an Achilles injury suffered late last year.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur — speaking with reporters this week at mandatory minicamp – gave an incredibly optimistic update on Williams:

"We got great news on Garrett, that will not happen for him to be back right in July, but when I first got here, maybe I'm misspeaking here, but I mean it was like an October, November thing [for his injury], and now it's talking about getting him in training camp, getting him going," LaFleur said.

"He's put so much good work in, what a special human being that he is, and again what a really good player this defense missed last year when he went down. He'll have a chance for Week 1, for sure."

What a Healthy Garrett Williams Means For Cardinals' Defense

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Williams being healthy at the start of the season could be massive for the Cardinals.

While there's questions on who will be under center in Arizona, the team's offense is expected to make a sizable jump under LaFleur, who is hopeful to be next in line of up-and-coming offensive minds.

With weapons and scheme hopefully joining forces, the Cardinals' attack should be in good hands.

Yet it's their defense that carries massive question marks entering 2026. Injuries battered that side of the ball from start to finish last season – Williams being one of many casualties.

When healthy, he's the ultimate chess piece for defensive coordinator Nick Rallis. Williams is one of the league's underrated slot cornerbacks while he's a starting boundary corner in base personnel. Sometimes Rallis will work him in the backfield as a safety in some looks, too.

Williams' coverage ability and versatility would have been a massive hole for Arizona to fill entering the first part of a rough 2026 schedule that features all of the Chargers, Seahawks and 49ers to begin the regular season.

Stopping those respective offenses will require the Cardinals to have all hands on deck.

With Williams in the mix, Arizona's secondary becomes much more secure and their entire defense follows as a result. Rallis is able to expand his playbook with Williams active, the Cardinals' secondary is able to cover longer which gives more time for the pass rush to get home, etc.

If Williams can continue making progress, the Cardinals could get their top cornerback back much sooner than anticipated.