Every Open Starting Job at Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

Football is back in the desert.

The Arizona Cardinals' 2026 training camp is underway, and the team is hoping to turn the corner quickly under the guidance of head coach Mike LaFleur in his first season.

Over the coming weeks, we're sure to see players jockey up and down the team's depth chart. Position battles take place across all 32 training camps — Arizona included.

Every starting job that's open as State Farm Stadium plays host to several battles:

Truly Up For Grabs

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (74) is introduced before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Sept. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Right Guard - Isaiah Adams is considered the front-runner here thanks to his veteran experience, though second-round pick Chase Bisontis looms behind and will get opportunity to fight for the job. Adams' recent legal issues may also play a factor in this race, though it does feel like Bisontis will have to take the job from him.

Cornerback - Will Johnson (boundary) and Garrett Williams (slot) practically have their spots wrapped up, though the next cornerback spot is massively up for grabs with stiff competition. All of Denzel Burke, Starling Thomas, Max Melton and Sean Murphy-Bunting will be looking to earn playing time.

Jobs With Clear Front-Runner

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) carries the ball as Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (42) defends during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety - After Jalen Thompson departed in free agency, the pathway for impressive young safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson to finally emerge into a starting role next to Budda Baker opened. However, Arizona did sign former Jaguars starting safety Andrew Wingard, who will make a push for the starting job and at worst will be a third rotational safety in dime packages, most likely playing around the line of scrimmage.

Inside Linebacker - Following Mack Wilson's season-ending injury, rookie Cody Simon filled those shoes both in terms of starting and carrying the defense's green dot. Simon is now the front-runner to start inside with Akeem Davis-Gaither gone, though free agent addition Jack Gibbens looms behind him after an impressive season with the New England Patriots.

Not 100% Clear

Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) warms up during organized team activities at the Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe on May 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running Back - Between Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier, it's tough to project exactly how the Cardinals' running back room will pan out in terms of touches. There's a ton of talent, and that's a good thing to have — though it doesn't feel as if Arizona will fully name one ball-carrier as a labeled starter.

Rotational Pass Rusher - Josh Sweat and Zaven Collins are your starting outside linebackers, though the Cardinals have a mix of other players who could emerge as situational rushers on obvious passing downs. Between Baron Browning, BJ Ojulari and Jordan Burch, Arizona would love to have any of the trio break out in 2026.

Quarterback - The Cardinals have yet to sign Jacoby Brissett to a reworked contract, and quite frankly Arizona has declined every opportunity to name him their starting quarterback. Brissett feels like he'll be the starter, especially if he gets a significant bump in guaranteed money, though for whatever reason the Cardinals are hesitant to publicly place the crown on him with Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck looming behind.