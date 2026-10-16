Cardinals Make Official Jeremiyah Love Injury Call vs Rams

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

"There's no discussion of IR or anything like that. Got to really reevaluate [his ankle injury]. I mean, really every single day. Not good enough obviously right now to go Sunday. It wouldn't be in the best interest of him, and then we'll reevaluate on Monday," LaFleur told reporters on Friday morning.

Arizona also ruled out starting safety Andrew Wingard.

The Cardinals will rely on Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight to steady their backfield against a tough Rams defensive front at SoFi Stadium.

Love has been dealing with multiple ankle injuries dating back to preseason, though he's managed to play in every regular season game until now.

Love hasn't practiced all week in the build-up to Week 6.

"I told you guys on Wednesday — we knew on Monday after just kind of watching the game, talking with him, seeing where he was at, that we were going to give him Wednesday off and you know reassess, I guess you could say on Wednesday with knowing that probably Sunday was a longshot," said LaFleur.

"He's doing good, but you guys see the way he cuts. Like just being candid, he cuts hard. That's a superpower of his, and when he's putting his left foot in the ground, it's just not right right now. And to get him to be to his best ability, it's what's right so he can go out and perform the way that he wants. So he can go out and honestly run the routes that he wants, because to run routes and separate, you got to be able to put those feet in the ground, and it's got to be deliberate. We want to get him healed so he can do that in the pass game and in the run game.

"I didn't totally answer your guys' question on Monday because I wasn't going to tell you exactly what was going on, but he is going to be a big part of our pass game when we feel like he's capable of doing that because he has it in his body. We just need to get him healthy."

The Cardinals will reveal their final practice reports of the week later today, though Arizona will be without their top draft pick for the first time all season.