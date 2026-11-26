ARIZONA — The return of Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love appears to be approaching.

Love, who is nearing the end of his stint on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, will be eligible to have his practice window opened after Arizona's Week 12 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The 3-8 Cardinals are close to being pushed out of the playoffs, mathematically speaking. They're the only team who can be eliminated this weekend.

Arizona — and their fans — still would like to see Love's return to action before the end of 2026, however.

How's the third overall pick doing? Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur gave an update:

Cardinals Update Jeremiyah Love Injury

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball in the second quarter, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yes, he's doing well," LaFleur said of Love this week.

"Again, for him, he's still in his four-week window there on IR (injured reserve), but we'll know more each day and then kind of figure it out on Monday to see what it looks like for Philly, or if we need the extra week for the bye week.”

Love suffered a high ankle sprain, the third ankle injury of his rookie season after picking up one in preseason and another during the early stages of the regular season.

The Notre Dame product had shown flashes of what made him a top pick in this year's draft, though he's played just six games this season while managing injury through others.

"Really the whole season, I haven't been able to feel like myself," Love said back on Oct. 30. "I haven't felt like Jeremiyah Love that the people see. I couldn't do what I wanted to do. You ain't see me hurdle anybody, any (expletive) spin move, none of that stuff."

Love has rushed for 268 yards on 76 attempts (3.5 yards per carry) and one touchdown while adding 11 receptions for 36 yards and one receiving touchdown as well.

The Cardinals could exercise a bit of caution when it comes to Love, as his first opportunity to return (against Philadelphia) comes one week before their bye in Week 14.

With their week off so close in proximity, Arizona could play it safe and wait until after they return to activate Love — which would give them four remaining games on the schedule against the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers. All but New Orleans are at home in Glendale.