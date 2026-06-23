Arizona Cardinals Release Training Camp Details: Everything to Know

ARIZONA — We previously knew when the Arizona Cardinals will be reporting to their 2026 iteration of training camp (July 22), though we now have practice dates available for the public.

The Cardinals will host seven open practices for fans to attend, plus an extra for season ticket holders

Friday, July 24 (4:00 PM)

Sunday, July 26 (1:45 PM)

Tuesday, July 28 (4:00 PM)

Wednesday, July 29 (4:00 PM)

Friday, July 31 (1:45 PM)

Sunday, Aug 2 (4:00 PM, season ticket only)

Monday, Aug 3 (4:00 PM)

Sunday, Aug 9 (4:00 PM, red and white practice)

#CardsCamp dates have been announced.



The #AZCardinals will host seven open practices for the public. A change under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur is the timing of practices, with five of the open practices starting at 4 p.m.https://t.co/esOjinyIPv — Zach Gershman (@ZachAZCards) June 23, 2026

The 4:00 PM start times for the Cardinals is a massive change under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur, who arrives from the Los Angeles Rams — an organization that historically has practiced later in the day under head coach Sean McVay.

Perhaps LaFleur is bringing some of that west coast magic to the desert.

Fans certainly hope so, as the Cardinals are coming off a 3-14 season and desperately need an injection of hope in the Valley.

More Info on Cardinals Training Camp

The following information is directly from the Cardinals' press release:

TICKETS REQUIRED: While both parking and admission are free , digital tickets will be required for entry into each practice and once reserved, will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app. To download the Cardinals mobile app, visit www.azcardinals.com/app.

TICKET AVAILABILITY: Free digital tickets are now available for fans to reserve by visiting www.azcardinals.com/camp. Individuals may secure up to six free tickets for practices while supplies last.

PRACTICE INFO: The team’s first open practice session will take place on Friday, July 24. The Cardinals will also host the team’s annual “Red & White Practice” on Sunday, August 9. More details on the “Red & White Practice” at State Farm Stadium will be announced at a later date.

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET MEMBER EVENT: The Cardinals are hosting a special practice in conjunction with the league-wide “Back Together Weekend” initiative on Sunday, August 2. That practice is reserved exclusively for Cardinals Season Ticket Members & Club Seat Members and is not open to the general public. Additional information about tickets for that special practice will be sent in an e-mail in the coming weeks.