Cardinals Rookie Has Stunning Chance to Return to College Football

ARIZONA — In an odd turn of events, the Arizona Cardinals have a rookie that might be heading back to school.

Safety Wydett Williams was one of many college football players who were granted a temporary restraining order to play one more season at the NCAA level.

Former Ole Miss starters Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris and Wydett Williams, all of whom signed with NFL teams this summer, are among a group of athletes who were granted a temporary restraining order Wednesday to return to college for one more season.https://t.co/c1oVqqt55o — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2026

According to ESPN, a total of 16 players were listed in the lawsuit. The NCAA could potentially appeal the decision.

"Those players have expressed an interest in being released from their NFL contracts, according to attorney Ryan Downton, and if their NFL teams release them by Sept. 1 they will be allowed to join a college roster under the restraining order," said ESPN in their story.

The NCAA recently reworked its eligibility rules to allow five seasons to be played in five years, as opposed to four seasons. The Division I board of directors opted to not include recent seniors — which Williams was part of.

"NCAA officials said they did not want a sudden influx of returning fifth-year players to take roster spots from incoming freshmen, many of whom had already signed on to play for their teams by the time the rule was changed," ESPN continued.

"That decision prompted the current wave of lawsuits that have come through state and federal courts. In several cases, judges have granted temporary restraining orders that allow athletes to compete in the upcoming season while their case is pending."

Williams, listed at 6-1 and 200 lbs on his scouting profile, began his college career at Delta State before transferring to Louisiana-Monroe (2024) and Ole Miss (2025) before going undrafted this past spring.

Williams is not currently projected to make the Cardinals' 53-man roster but could end up on a practice squad. After going undrafted, perhaps Williams feels like he could improve his game and change his fate by the 2027 NFL Draft.

If he does depart, Williams will likely transfer to a different school that failed to supplement their safety position through either recruiting or the transfer portal.

NFL rosters are due to be cut down from 90 to 53 on Sunday, Aug. 30. Players released are subject to waivers, where other teams can add them to their roster/practice squad.

With Budda Baker, Andrew Wingard, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Kitan Crawford already on the roster, the Cardinals' safety room is fairly full — which will likely see Williams off the team.

Williams has nine total tackles across Arizona's two preseason games.