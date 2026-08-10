The Disrespect Toward Cardinals Star Budda Baker Has Gotten Out of Hand

ARIZONA — Earlier this offseason, I had a nice exchange with Budda Baker on X where he essentially called me out for not believing he deserved to be listed on the NFL's Top 100 players list, where he finished at No. 75.

My shock in his placement was more so rooted in the fact that Arizona was 3-14 last season, not that Baker didn't actually deserve it. I figured Trey McBride would make the list, surely, just based on the fact that he wrapped up one of history's greatest seasons ever for a tight end. I was even surprised Josh Sweat made it at No. 78.

I bring up the above to say... Pro Football Focus' safety rankings ahead of the 2026 season are absolutely wild.

Baker found himself at the very bottom of PFF's list at No. 32 with the following explanation:

"An eight-time Pro Bowler, Baker is a well-respected player — but one whose advanced statistics paint a more cloudy picture. Baker has sat below a 65.0 overall PFF grade in two of the past three seasons, and his coverage was especially liable last year," wrote Bradley Locker.

"Indeed, Baker’s 35.7 PFF coverage grade was the third-lowest among qualifiers, giving up a 119.6 passer rating when targeted. Also worrisome for Baker was a career-high 17% missed tackle rate. The 30-year-old is still a formidable run defender, but his coverage acumen may not project well for the close of his career."

Even the biggest haters of the Cardinals or Baker would agree that's far too low. Baker just turned 30 and still should still produce at high levels for the next few years.

Is he the best cover safety? Not quite, as Baker's game more successfully operates in blowing up run plays and closing down on ball-carriers quickly near the line of scrimmage. Still, his pure talent and freedom to roam in Nick Rallis' defense brings an unknown factor that offensive coordinators have to essentially guess on every week.

Baker, even on his worst day, doesn't belong at No. 32 in any safety rankings.

There's time for Baker to flip the script ahead of 2026, where Rallis says the star safety has looked the best he has.

"I think he looks the best he's ever looked since I've been with him, to be honest. And that's real. He'll tell you that," said Rallis.

"He's moving so good because he's just on a different level in terms of how he takes care of himself, how he trains. I think that he feels phenomenal right now, and he looks phenomenal. He's got the play style, he's got the ability that he's always had. But you can just see that the work he puts in, he's still that missile. It's pretty cool to see."