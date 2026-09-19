Cardinals vs Seahawks: 4 Bets Experts Are Backing in Week 2

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks are set to face each other in what's being touted as a tough but exciting NFC West clash in Week 2.

Both squads are 1-0 entering Sunday, and with it being so early in the season, it's still anybody's guess as to how the action will shake out at State Farm Stadium.

However, we scrounged the internet to find some of the best bets available for Week 2 action. Here's what we found:

Spread: Seahawks -3.5

Chinmay Vaidya, CBS Sports: "Arizona shocked the NFL world with a victory over the Chargers on the road in Week 1, but don't go rushing to back the Cardinals in Week 2 against the defending Super Bowl champions. Sam Darnold is out due to a hip injury, so Drew Lock gets the start. He showed he is capable of playing clean football while letting Seattle's run game and defense take over. The Seahawks should shut down Arizona's offense while getting big production from Jadarian Price and Jaxon Smith-Njigba."

Our take: This really feels like a game that will come down to the final drive despite the two teams clearly being far apart in terms of expectations. With that said, 3.5 points does feel like a small spread for the defending champs to cover, even in the midst of a tough divisional matchup.

Marvin Harrison Jr. UNDER 34.5 Receiving Yards

Geoff Clark, Covers.com: "The lowest I'd go on the Under for Arizona wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s receiving prop is 32.5 yards. Harrison only caught one pass last week for 33 yards vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a much worse secondary than Seattle. His three targets in Week 1 were the fewest of any Cardinals wideout or tight end."

Our take: Harrison seems bound to bounce back after having just one reception, and with that, his yardage will likely increase as well. We have a tough time believing Kendrick Bourne will command eight targets again — but LaFleur's offense will spread the ball to the open receiver rather than forcing things. We'll see if that's Harrison this week.

Over/Under: UNDER 41.5

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: "The Cardinals controlled Week 1, but they did so through short passes, long drives and 34 rushing attempts that produced 3.4 yards per carry. Seattle's offense went 2-of-11 on third down and failed to score a touchdown on either red zone trip. Both defenses also forced turnovers and limited explosive opportunities. Unless those red zone results swing drastically, this should be another slow divisional game heavy on field goals."

Our take: This matches our bold prediction this week, as the Cardinals and Seahawks individually may not hit 20 points each given the nature of this matchup. It's early — there's no Sam Darnold — and it's a tough divisional clash. That's enough to make us believe the under is very much in play.

Jadarian Price ANYTIME TD Scorer

Josh Inglis, Covers.com: "Jadarian Price got his feet wet in the opener and was the preferred back on first and second down, with George Holani getting 92% of the third-down work. He'll have another week to prepare with new QB Drew Lock, which could make this team more run-heavy than it was with Sam Darnold.

"The Seahawks only ran 48 plays last Wednesday, so Price's 10-carry, 52-yard game should have more volume in Week 2. The Seahawks had zero carries inside the 10-yard line, but George Holani took the only two red-zone carries."

Our take: It really feels as if the Seahawks weren't quite ready to get the training wheels off Price near the goal line last week. Is this the week that changes? Is the Cardinals' defense fool's gold in terms of stopping the run? If the answer is yes to any of the above questions, you should feel good about this.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.