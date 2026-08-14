Cardinals Star Jeremiyah Love Avoided Defenders in Debut — But Not Injury

The Arizona Cardinals loved what they saw out of star rookie running back Jeremiyah Love in his first NFL action on Thursday.

Love, who didn't suit up last week, made the wait worthwhile with an impressive outing that featured numerous highlight-worthy plays. Whether it be spinning, juking or hurdling, Love did a little bit of everything during the first half of the Cardinals' win in Las Vegas.

Including picking up an injury.

In the post-game press conference, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur revealed Love suffered an ankle injury, though it isn't believed to be serious. It's not known exactly when it occurred.

Jeremiyah Love has an ankle injury but LaFleur does not think it’s serious. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 14, 2026

LaFleur also added Love could have gone back in if needed, and is confident he'll be able to practice this week. Arizona returns to work on Saturday and will have over a week between games before hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 22 for their third preseason matchup.

Given how well Love played tonight, it wouldn't be a shock if we saw his playing time dwindle over the final two preseason games.

Love's debut was considered a massive success after totaling 71 scrimmage yards on 14 touches. The dynamic abilities he possessed at Notre Dame showed on numerous occasions at Allegiant Stadium.

Love is projected to split carries with running back Tyler Allgeier in Arizona's backfield while James Conner also appears to be in line to have a role in 2026. Yet if Love continues to build off a successful first stint of football, the Cardinals may have no other choice but to feed their third overall pick.

Speaking at his locker with reporters after the game, Love insists he's only going to get better.

"On my first carry, I was trying to feel it out. Trying to see how guys tackle, see how guys move, and as the game kept going I was getting a lot more comfortable," he said.

"I was a little tense at first, but then I started to play a bit more free. I think the next time I step foot on the field, I'll play like my usual self. I'll play as free as I want because I know what to expect."

“I was getting a lot more comfortable.”



Jeremiyah Love on his first time suiting up with the Cardinals.@azfamily @AZFamilySports pic.twitter.com/qF1G2AR600 — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) August 14, 2026

Love figures to play a massive part in LaFleur's offense, which projects to be heavily predicated on establishing the run. During training camp, we've seen Love utilized often in the passing attack, too.

The sky appears to be the limit for Love, especially with LaFleur running the show. Both have given plenty of reasons for optimism entering the regular season.