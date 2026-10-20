Cardinals Stock Report: Three Players Rising, Two Falling After Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals shocked the world in their Week 6 upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams, a win that saw the Cardinals move to 2-4 on the season.

Three players who improved their stock — and two who didn't:

Rising: Bam Knight

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) carries the ball ahead of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Josh Wallace (30) in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knight made the final roster and has taken a backseat to Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier in Arizona's backfield. Entering Week 6, Love was injured and Allgeier (spoiler: more on him later) hasn't given the Cardinals quite the same impact as a bruising back.

Knight rose to the occasion this week, totaling 98 scrimmage yards which included a 31-yard gain — by far the biggest splash made by any Cardinals back this season.

“Not shocking. He’s a stud. He’s a tough dude. He’s a tough tackle. I’ve seen it in a green jersey over in New York and then got to see it obviously yesterday," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of Knight. "He ran hard. I thought the guys did great job. I thought everyone was connected."

Knight continues to impress in whatever opportunities granted to him.

Falling: Michael Wilson

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Josh Wallace (30) as nose tackle Poona Ford (97) defends in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson was hoping to bounce back from a tough Week 5 where he caught four passes for 30 yards. Week 6 saw a slight improvement with four receptions for... 32 yards.

In fairness, his target share has practically been reduced in half. However, the freshly paid wideout was expected to step up after the Cardinals dealt Marvin Harrison Jr., and on a day where no Cardinals pass-catchers were having much success, the $75 million man couldn't emerge.

He's still an incredible player, and person, though Wilson's stock has undeniably taken a hit after this week.

Rising: Josh Sweat

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) reacts with defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) and linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) after a sack in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sweat is one of two defensive stars on this list, which feels odd to place in a rising section, but that's what a slow start does to you. After weeks of rumors around Sweat, his health and his overall desire to stay with Arizona, the edge rusher has seemingly found his form.

Sweat notched one sack (and another on a two-point conversion) to pair with four tackles (2 TFL) and two quarterback hits.

“Yes, it was cool. He was a force on the edge there and obviously had the production to boot with it, so it was good," LaFleur said of Sweat.

The Cardinals have been waiting for Sweat to emerge and produce. It looks like that's finally happening.

Falling: Tyler Allgeier

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) hands the ball off to running back Tyler Allgeier (22) in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allgeier is fine in short-yardage scenarios and is a strong back to have in pass protection, though he hasn't quite taken full advantage of his opportunities with the ball in his hands.

That was evident on Sunday, where he averaged just 2.1 yards per carry on 18 touches, his longest rush clocking in at just seven yards.

Yet Allgeier finds himself on this list mostly for his inability to capitalize off Love's injury, one that could have seen him take the lead-back role in the desert for however long the first-round pick is out. Instead, Knight stole the spotlight and Allgeier played second fiddle to yet another back in Arizona.

Rising: Budda Baker

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) fumbles the ball as he is defended by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29), safety Budda Baker (3) and linebacker Cody Simon (0) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker's 2026 season has been extremely hot and cold, though Week 6 was undoubtedly his best piece of work. Baker poured in six tackles (2 TFL), two quarterback hits, one sack and one pass defensed. It was about as close to vintage Baker as fans remember seeing.

Baker, especially with injuries piling at the safety position, played some of his best football to date thanks to defensive coordinator Nick Rallis pushing the pedal to the floor and getting aggressive with his play-calling.

The Cardinals' defense needs Baker at his best. That's precisely what we saw in Los Angeles, and it was a fun sight to see.