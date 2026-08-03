Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Overreactions: 2 to Avoid, 1 That's Real

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are approaching their tenth training camp practice, and we've had nine practices worth of information and time to evaluate the roster from top to bottom.

As such, there's plenty of wiggle room to overreact to what may be happening at State Farm Stadium — whether it be on the field, who is playing where, the recently revealed depth chart or even the absences of a few notable names.

Two training camp overreactions you should avoid, and one that should actually keep you questioning:

Overreaction: Carson Beck's Roller Coaster Rookie Ride

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why you shouldn't overreact: The Carson Beck experience has been quite a tale of two halves. Beck's first taste of action during camp left plenty to be desired. His ball placement was way out of sorts and besides checkdowns, there simply wasn't much to be impressed with during his first week.

Yet the last few practices have seen Beck turn a corner, stringing together multiple days of his best performances. Overreactions, on either side of Beck's performances, should be reserved until we see Beck play a handful of games.

This is the life of a rookie quarterback taken in the third round. He was not as bad as people made him out to be last week while he's also not ready to own the throne after recent practices, either. Continue to give him time and actual reps before you form a solidified opinion.

Overreaction: Jeremiyah Love's Depth Chart Placement

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why you shouldn't overreact: If you look at Arizona's first depth chart, you'll see the Cardinals have Tyler Allgeier as RB1 and Love behind him with the second-stringers. If you've watched any of our YouTube videos or read any of our coverage, you'd know Love is excelling and has been splitting reps with Allgeier, even if the veteran has the numbers advantage.

Don't read too deep into the Cardinals' depth chart. Arizona will use Love often, and by the end of the season it would be a massive surprise if Love doesn't pace his running back room in touches. He's far too talented to not get opportunities, and the coaching staff is well aware of that.

What Should Actually Concern You: Josh Sweat's Absence

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why you should be concerned: What in the world is going on with Josh Sweat? Sweat was placed on the PUP list to start training camp and has no update on a potential return. That typically would be fine, though Arizona said he wasn't injured during his absence at minicamp/OTAs and Sweat hasn't even been spotted on the sideline during camp practices.

There's something odd about this entire situation. The Cardinals have been very hesitant to say exactly what is keeping Sweat out or when exactly he will be back. Arizona insists he's not unhappy and he should be ready soon (whatever that means), though until we get a solidified answer on Sweat, that will leave the door open for questioning.