The Truth Behind Cardinals' Viral Jeremiyah Love Quote

GLENDALE — You've probably seen a viral quote making the rounds on Arizona Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's lack of excitement on the first-round pick.

Something along the lines of this:

Cardinals OC Nathaniel Hackett on Jeremiyah Love’s progression:



“I mean, he’s definitely a rookie.” pic.twitter.com/cZ2Mkkt0YG — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 25, 2026

Welcome to 2026, where full quotes are left out for the sake of engagement and a single sentence can torch the overwhelming majority of people who didn't actually digest the full picture.

Hackett's full quote isn't a glowing endoresement of the No. 3 overall pick, but it does shed a brighter light compared to social media's iteration:

"I mean, he's definitely a rookie, as we've talked about, and he'll keep growing every single day. I'm very excited for him. All of those guys, not just him."

Hackett, entering the first year of his tenure in Arizona, has been vocal on rookies simply being the under-experienced players that they are. Such was the case when he talked about Carson Beck back in June:

"He is a rookie, and rookies — they're difficult at times. They come from a different system, a different world, a different speed."

Hackett has yet to singularly highlight one player during press conferences, adopting more of a strategy to speak on the entire room of a position group instead of propping up just one person.

Love has drawn rave reviews since entering the building in late April. Nothing has changed in that department.

In the early days of training camp, Love has earned multiple first-team reps during p. He's clearly going to have a role within Arizona's offense, and by the end of the season, it could be a prominent one.

However, the Cardinals were never going to deploy a bellcow approach to their backfield, and regardless of how good Love shows himself, players such as Tyler Allgeier and James Conner will still get their respective touches.

Hackett's role in the desert is also being overblown. The Cardinals' play-caller will be head coach Mike LaFleur, who also is gearing up to handle majority of the scheming. Not to say Hackett's opinion doesn't mean much for the Cardinals, but it's pretty clear who is running the show.

Case in point, people really need to stop reading too much into shortened quotes and taking things massively out of context.