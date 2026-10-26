Cardinals WR Reveals He's Having Season-Ending Surgery

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are set to lose wide receiver Jalen Brooks for the rest of the 2026 season.

Brooks, in an Instagram post on Monday, says he has to get an "emergency surgery" on his wrist and added he, "doesn't need any phone calls, just prayers."

Brooks met with local reporters after the Cardinals' Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos and appeared to be in obvious discomfort when speaking. He finished his post with:

"I'll be done for the season, God is in control of my next steps much love."

Arizona Cardinals WR Jalen Brooks announces via his Instagram that he's done for the season following an injury to his wrist. pic.twitter.com/Y4jCi3BdTc — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) October 26, 2026

This is a big blow for the Cardinals' offense, who was counting on its depth receivers to step up after trading away Marvin Harrison Jr. weeks ago. After scoring under 20 points in back to back weeks, they'll be under an even bigger microscope as injuries accrue across the board, from the offensive line to running backs and now receivers.

Brooks was a productive preseason player who was buried in a Cardinals offense headlined by Trey McBride and Michael Wilson. However, it was Brooks who was propelled into more playing time after Harrison was dealt.

Brooks had a huge catch in Arizona's upset win over the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago, which helped the Cardinals kick a game-winning field goal just moments after Brooks dropped an open pass.

“How amazing is just having to be resilient in this league?" Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said when asked about Brooks after Week 6.

"... There's always a chance you're going to have to go out there and have to win it. And for him to make that play and Jacoby to rip it in there, it just says a lot about just that Jalen Brooks and his mindset. And it's cool. A lot of good learning moments for for these guys. We can start plugging them in in the redzone and maybe he doesn't get into this situation.”

Brooks will finish his 2026 season with five receptions for 81 yards. Arizona will look to Simi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil as players who can step up in his role. With Wilson and McBride commanding attention, there should be ample opportunity for backup receivers to make plays for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 8. LaFleur is set to meet with reporters later this afternoon and is expected to confirm the news of losing Brooks for the season.