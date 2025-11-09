Experts Reveal 3 Must-Bet Props for Cardinals vs Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks meet for a Week 10 NFC West showdown later today, giving bettors across the country an opportunity to build parlays and prop bets galore.
With plenty of star power on both sides, what can we expect when action gets underway at Lumen Field?
Three of the best prop bets we could find across the internet for Cardinals-Seahawks:
Zach Charbonnet ANYTIME TD
Tom Oldfield, Covers.com: "Charbonnet is sharing the backfield work with Kenneth Walker III, but he’s been the go-to guy for short-yardage work, turning those opportunities into five touchdowns and taking the pressure off Darnold to make throws in a crowded red zone.
"I like this price for Charbonnet to pad his 2025 stats with another TD on Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals gave up a pair of rushing scores to Josh Jacobs in Week 7, and Charbonnet hit pay dirt on a 1-yard run in Arizona in Week 4.
"We could also see the visitors wear down defensively in the second half, given that this is a short week and a second straight road contest.
"The Seahawks are moving the ball efficiently, and Smith-Njigba’s hot streak means defenses have to respect the passing game. Even if the hosts do most of their damage through the air, I expect them to call Charbonnet’s number inside the 5-yard line, and his thumping running style should take care of the rest."
Cooper Kupp 40+ Receiving Yards
Seth Walder, ESPN: "Kupp has hit this mark only once in three games as a Seahawk, but my receiving yards model thinks this is an excellent price on a fairly safe bet. Kupp is commanding a decent 24% target rate and is averaging a solid 2.2 yards per route run.
"That yards per route run number is actually higher than what Kupp averaged with the Rams last year -- and last season his average receiving yards prop line was 66.8! On Thursday, he only needs to reach 40. Plus, what I wrote above about the Seahawks leaning slightly toward the pass relative to expectations helps this prop, too."
Trey McBride OVER 6.5 Receptions
Ryan Gilbert, SI: "Jacoby Brissett has taken over under center in Arizona, and that’s been great news for Trey McBride. The tight end has nine, 13, and 11 targets in the last three games, bringing him up to a team-high 75 targets this season.
"McBride was held to five catches on nine targets last week after hauling in 10 and eight in the two weeks prior.
"The Seahawks just let Dalton Schultz get nine catches in Week 7, and McBride had seven against them back in Week 4. He should get there again this time around."
