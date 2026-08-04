Carson Beck Says He's Ready for Biggest Test Yet With Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE — It's hard to surprise a player with as much experience as Carson Beck, but when the Arizona Cardinals informed him he'd be their starter for the NFL's Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Beck was caught off guard.

"I had no clue that I was going to start," Beck told reporters. "Obviously, I thought I was going to play in it, but I really didn't have any expectations going into any of this. Obviously our schedule is absolutely crazy right now. Practice meetings with training camp and whatnot, but yeah, I'm looking forward to it. I'm really excited."

Beck, a third-round pick this past April, is third in the pecking order behind Gardner Minshew and Jacoby Brissett — two players he says have been ultimate professionals towards him since landing in Arizona.

Thursday night won't win him the starting job, nor will it drastically alter the Cardinals' opinion of him — though it is an opportunity for Beck to step into a starting role on a national spotlight.

Beck's played in more big matchups than most third-round quarterbacks, leading both Miami and Georgia to respective appearances in national title games before entering the professional level.

Nerves haven't flared for Beck in quite some time.

"I think the last time I was nervous was when I was like eight years old, maybe for our like city championship, Pop Warner. It's just it's a game at the end of the day," said Beck.

"I get to go out there, have an opportunity to have fun, play with your teammates, and again play the game that I love."

Beck arrives to a Cardinals franchise that just ripped the band-aid off Kyler Murray after seven up-and-down years. Arizona's looking for their guy, and while a third-round rookie seldom fits that billing, there's hope Beck can prove himself as an outlier.

One step at a time, though. Before any thoughts of becoming an NFL legend occur, he first has to handle business in the mythical air of Canton.

"I think the biggest thing for me, especially just as we're going through training camp and we're still building the chemistry with the guys, is can we be on the same page as an offense?" said Beck when asked what will define a successful night.

"Are my eyes in the right spot? Am I making the right decisions? Am I making the right reads? Am I getting through my progressions quickly? I think that's success for us, and then ultimately getting in and out of the huddle and doing things the right way at a very high level."

Training camp thus far has been full of good and bad days, drives and reps for Beck. Cardinals offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett told reporters he's excited to see how Beck handles the ups and downs of an NFL game.

Beck believes he's done a good job of taking the good with the bad early in his career.

"I think these learning moments are so huge. Getting little things out of the way now is incredible and important but the more reps you get, the more comfortable you become, and you kind of start to understand what you're trying to accomplish," Beck said.

His biggest moment yet will come on Thursday.