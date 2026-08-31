Every Cardinals Rookie Who Made the Initial 53-Man Roster

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have been hit or miss when getting immediate contributions from their rookie class under general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Ossenfort's prior three draft classes have yielded wildly volatile results: some first-round picks have looked like day three selections while late-round flyers have molded themselves into bona fide contributors.

That's not exactly uncommon throughout the league, though for a Cardinals team mostly banking on draft picks to turn the tide in the desert, Arizona certainly needs their crop of young players to come through.

The good news? The Cardinals have every (healthy) rookie on their initial 53-man roster.

Jeremiyah Love Should Be Healthy By Week 1

The Cardinals' third overall pick suffered an ankle injury during preseason play but very much should be ready to go for the regular season opener. Reports indicate he's trending in the right direction and in the little glimpse of preseason action we saw from Love, there's serious potential.

"I think the next time I step foot on the field, I'll play like my usual self. I'll play as free as I want because I know what to expect," Love said after his highlight reel debut in Vegas.

Not only did Love make the team, he's shaping up to be an x-factor in the Cardinals' offense this season.

Second-Round Pick Chase Bisontis Might Have Just Started at RG

Chase Bisontis was in a battle with Isaiah Adams at right guard before going down with a season-ending MCL injury in preseason. Admittedly, Adams was in the lead thanks to his veteran experience, though Bisontis appeared to be coming on strong with each snap he played.

Losing Bisontis was a massive blow, if for nothing else because of the impact it had on the Cardinals' interior depth. Jon Gaines now slots as the first player up at either guard spot along with backup center duties, too.

Bisontis was a lock to make the roster. No questions asked.

Carson Beck Was Only a Mystery Thanks to Injury

Third-round pick Carson Beck was never in danger of missing the initial 53, though a rib injury suffered in the Hall of Fame Game placed his status in question with some suggesting he might be a candidate to begin the year on injured reserve.

That didn't happen, as the Cardinals appear to be optimistic on Beck's ability to recover in time for the regular season. While Gardner Minshew is listed as QB2 on the team's roster, Arizona would love to see what they have out of their rookie passer before the end of the season.

Fourth-Round Pick Kaleb Proctor Would Have Been Sneaky Player to Watch

It's not often fourth-round picks get hype and an opportunity to make a difference from their first snaps, though Kaleb Proctor sure was shaping up to make some noise.

Proctor, the first FCS player chosen in the 2026 draft, is a quick and twitchy athlete for a defensive tackle, which made him a fun pairing next to Walter Nolen III in Arizona's trenches. However, those hopes were short-lived once Proctor suffered a meniscus injury in June.

It might have been a close call, though Proctor was surely talented enough to earn a roster spot even as a Day 3 selection. He's got all the upside in the world and hopefully will bounce back nicely.

Reggie Virgil Showed He Can Make Plays

Reggie Virgil didn't run the fastest 40-yard dash during the Combine, which was thought to have tanked his draft stock. General manager Monti Ossenfort even joked with Virgil about that when calling him on draft night despite the wideout being fast on film.

Yet Virgil's shown glimpses of what he can become — which is not just a speedster, but somebody who can get in and out of breaks with YAC ability as well.

He's not the second-coming of anybody great, though Virgil wasn't anything short of satisfactory during camp and was a no-brainer to make the roster.

Karson Sharar Was Close — And Got The Cigar

I feel like some kids might not know that saying in the H2, so in hopes of appeasing both crowds... 6-7.

Karson Sharar had a mountain to climb in terms of making the roster. Sharar is considered undersized for an inside linebacker and entered a Cardinals room that had all but one spot solidified. However, Sharar beat out Owen Pappoe for the team's fourth and final ILB spot.

Thanks to incredible special teams play — where he'll certainly have to keep making his mark to stay up — Sharar snuck on to the roster.

What a Rise Jayden Williams Had

The sentiment around Jayden Williams after he was selected in the seventh round was the Ole Miss product was talented — he just needed to stay healthy.

So far, that train of thought has held true for the Ole Miss product. Williams not only has made the final roster, he's a second-string tackle and beat out other veterans in the process.

Any seventh-round pick who makes an initial 53-man roster should be celebrated. That's an incredibly tough climb — though Williams clearly has something in the tank.

Whether the Cardinals can realize that potential remains to be seen.