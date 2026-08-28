Latest Jeremiyah Love Update is What Cardinals Fans Want to Hear

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals lost star rookie running back Jeremiyah Love to a high ankle injury during preseason play — one that's not only kept him out for the remainder of exhibition action but possibly the team's regular season opener as well.

Love, who hasn't practiced since departing Las Vegas with his injury, is reportedly making good progress and is trending in the right direction to be available for Arizona's Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Jeremiyah Love trending in the right direction for week one needs to keep progressing though - still a ways to go but looking positive," Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro said of Love on a recent X post.

He also gave an update on Carson Beck — which you can read more about here.

Some Cardinals talk -

Jeremiyah Love trending in the right direction for week one needs to keep progressing though - still a ways to go but looking positive.

Carson Beck unlikely to start on IR - lost a chance at some valuable reps so that hurts we all were excited to see him… — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 28, 2026

Love tallied 14 total touches against the Raiders in what was likely his only glimpse of preseason action before LaFleur post-game described his ankle injury as something he likely could have returned with.

At the time, the Cardinals didn't seem worried about Love's injury. Love himself spoke with reporters in the locker room of Allegiant Stadium and seemed to be in good spirits.

Since the team returned from Vegas the injury seemingly regressed, and the Cardinals' running back room added another body to the sidelines with James Conner currently not playing/practicing and Trey Benson landing on injured reserve.

Love impressed in the short amount of time he played against the Raiders, stacking on top of an exciting training camp to generate legitimate buzz around the Valley.

He holds potential to be a game-changer for the Cardinals.

"He's doing well, progressing well, and kind of in the next phase of it," LaFleur said on Love earlier this week before confirming he wouldn't practice against the Packers.

Even as a rookie in a crowded backfield, Love figures to be a prominent part of Arizona's offense thanks to his ability to impact the rushing and receiving game at high levels.

“He really could come to our room if he ever wanted to,” Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said of Love. “Seeing him on twitch routes killing backers is laughable sometimes.”

Between his injury and Week 1 in Los Angeles, Love will have had nearly a calander month to recover and prepare to play against the Chargers. It's likely even if Love is active, the Cardinals may ease his workload thanks to Tyler Allgeier's presence in the room.