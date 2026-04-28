Former Cardinals Player Josh Mauro Passes Away

The Arizona Cardinals unfortunately lost a member of their family in defensive end Josh Mauro.

The father of Mauro, Greg Mauro, confirmed in a social media post the passing of the former undrafted free agent who carved out a commendable NFL career.

The cause of death is unknown. Mauro was 35-years-old at the time of passing.

From Mr. Mauro's post:

"With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new—living in the presence of the Lord—we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend. On Thursday, April 23rd, Josh breathed his last breath on this earth and his first breath in heaven. The Lord has been our strength in this unimaginable moment. Your prayers for continued strength and comfort mean more to us than words could ever express."

Mauro was one of very few english born players to appear in the NFL, moving to Texas when he was three years old.

Mauro first entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014, signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he was released ahead of final roster cuts and eventually landed with the Cardinals.

Mauro featured for Arizona heavily during the next four seasons, playing a total of 47 games from 2014-17.

In 2018 he landed with the New York Giants via free agency and also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars before finishing his career with Arizona in 2021.

Over eight years Mauro played 80 games and tallied 130 tackles and five sacks.

Former Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson posted the following message on X after hearing the news:

"Prayers go out to Josh Mauro and his family. Had the opportunity to be around Josh for several years with BA. Always in shape, always was ready to go wherever he got that call. One of the things I respected most about him. You could depend on him."

Mauro was generally liked by teammates and fans regardless of the team he played for, earning a strong reputation as a great locker room presence at every step.

Cardinals On SI sends our deepest condolences at this time.