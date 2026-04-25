Cardinals Add Big-Play WR With Fifth-Round Draft Pick

The Arizona Cardinals did plenty of homework on receivers entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

They made good on their research.

With their fifth round pick (143rd overall) the Cardinals drafted Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil.

Virgil is over 6-2 and ran a 4.57 40-yard dash at the Combine. He's known for his speed and ability to make plays deep downfield.

What They're Saying About Reggie Virgil

"Virgil is a big receiver with the short-area quickness of a smaller player. He flashes suddenness in his release package to gain an initial advantage and can drop his weight at the top of routes to create spacing," wrote Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

"He is tougher than his frame would have you believe, but he likely will require an adjustment period with NFL physicality mid-route and at the catch point."

How He Fits

Virgil arrives to a Cardinals room that is fairly stacked at the receiver spot with names such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Kendrick Bourne and Michael Wilson. Virgil will most likely have to begin making an impact on special teams before earning a role in Arizona's offense.

Yet first-year head coach Mike LaFleur needed a true burner that can take the top off of a defense, and that's exactly what they get here with Virgil. Scouting reports also reveal he's a good character to have in the locker room, which obviously is a fit under GM Monti Ossenfort.

Cardinals 2026 NFL Draft Picks

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love (Round 1, Pick 3)

Texas A&M OG Chase Bisontis (Round 2, Pick 34)

Miami QB Carson Beck (Round 3, Pick 65)

Southeastern Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor (Round 4, Pick 104)

Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil (Round 5, Pick 143)

Draft Picks Cardinals Have Left

Round 6: Pick 183

Round 7: Pick 217