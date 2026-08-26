Grading Hjalte Froholdt’s New Cardinals Contract: Why Both Sides Win Big

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals put pen to paper today on starting center Hjalte Froholdt's new contract extension, ensuring a core piece of their offensive line is with the team at least through the 2028 season.

Froholdt, previously set for free agency after this season, now remains in the desert for what could be a quicker turnaround than expected under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

When evaluating the deal from all sides, it's tough not to love it.

Grading Hjalte Froholdt's Contract Extension

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) prepares to snap the ball during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps more than anything, Froholdt is a beloved member of the Cardinals' locker room. He consistently is praised for not only his performance on the field, but his leadership and work ethic away from the hashmarks.

Froholdt, initially signing with the Cardinals in 2023 to simply compete for a role along Arizona's offensive line, has transformed into a concrete member of the starting five and hasn't looked back.

His mix of physicality in the interior and football IQ to organize his teammates and set protections before the ball's even snapped was highlighted by LaFleur earlier in camp.

"You can see Fro is tight with all these guys, but I know that those quarterbacks, as we build this thing even more, will appreciate when Fro has the ability to make such changes," said LaFleur.

So, Froholdt's a solid player to have in the locker room and huddle. What about his actual performance?

Froholdt has quietly been one of the league's more underrated centers since emerging as a starter. The best ability is availability, and he's provided just that after starting all 17 games in each of the last three seasons.

On top of that, Froholdt has consistently graded well in advanced metrics, ranking at No. 8 in Pro Football Focus' list of top centers entering the 2026 season.

Top 10 Centers in the NFL Ahead of the 2026 Season🛡️



Save 33% on PFF+ Subscription: https://t.co/U1sKSbMXdq pic.twitter.com/6KpSNl5vB6 — PFF (@PFF) August 4, 2026

Froholdt committed just three penalties last season on 1,121 snaps, two of which were either declined or offset according to Pro Football Reference. He allowed just two quarterback hits and one sack, per Pro Football Focus.

Character? Check. Availability? Check. Proven talent? Check.

But does the money make sense?

For two years and $20 million, it sure does.

Why Cardinals Hit Home Run With Win-Win Deal

Froholdt, who is 30 years old, is a bit of an outlier in terms of starting centers that inked a contract at his age. Only three centers in the top 20 of overall contract value (Froholdt, Elgton Jenkins and Jake Brendel) were 30 years or older at the time of signing.

In terms of overall value, Froholdt's $20 million ranks 13th for his position according to Spotrac.

While exact details have yet to emerge in terms of language, guarantees, etc., Froholdt's $10 million average per season is tied for tenth with Tyler Biadasz.

It's a slight paybump for Froholdt, who inked a two-year and $12 million extension with the Cardinals previously — though the Cardinals also clearly aren't breaking the bank for a generally solid and consistent presence.

Froholdt is now a top-ten center in terms of cash, though the length of the contract also ensures the Cardinals aren't tied to him long-term if his play declines.

This contract, details pending, is very much a win-win for both sides. When grading this deal, it's truly hard to find anything wrong with the contract.

Final Grade: A