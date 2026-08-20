Garrett Williams' Return From Injury Gives Cardinals Boost at the Right Time

ARIZONA — The return of Garrett Williams is here, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

The Arizona Cardinals activated Williams off the PUP list today as the slot cornerback is set to begin practicing for the first time in 2026 following an Achilles tear he suffered in late December of last year.

"We're going to take that one day at a time. The human element, a lot of work was put in first and foremost by him, and then a lot of people behind the scenes to get to this point," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters.

"So happy for him. He's had a smile on his face, we've known this day was coming for some time now, and it's time for the next step."

Williams' importance to the secondary can't be overstated. When healthy, he's one of the best slot cornerbacks in the league while his versatility to also play on the boundary and sometimes safety is often utilized under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

"It's really no different from a receiver that plays inside the numbers, inside the alleys, inside the paint. You got to be able to muck it up. You got to mix it up. You got to be physical. It's a different game than it used to be in there," LaFleur added.

"So he's got the size. He's got the want to. He's got the smarts. He's a good player, and we're excited to have him back."

Before injuries plagued Williams in 2025, he was graded among the best cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus' database — ranking behind just Trent McDuffie and Patrick Surtain entering the season.

"Definitely excited to get Garrett back," Cardinals captain Budda Baker said.

"He brings a lot of knowledge and always there in the right spot, always doing his job at a high level. Definitely special to get him back practicing with us. Of course, they'll take it easy on him, but definitely just to see him come back from that, it's definitely something very special. Just excited to have him doing our DB work and stuff like that."

Williams' arrival to the Cardinals secondary now will bump Sean Murphy-Bunting (who moved into the slot this spring) into backup duties for the spot while he'll occupy a boundary role opposite of fellow cornerback Will Johnson.

"We'll do what we see is necessary depending on where this thing kind of goes, but right now the plan is to play him inside," said LaFleur. "... He does some really good stuff on the inside. Not that he can't on the outside, but that's where we'll start."