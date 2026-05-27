Packers, Cardinals Make Perfect Sense as Trade Partners After Josh Jacobs News

ARIZONA — An immediate trade suitor for an Arizona Cardinals running back has emerged.

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested yesterday and could very well miss a chunk of the 2026 season, leaving the Packers without their running back and overall offensive weapons.

With the Packers very much in their Super Bowl window, Green Bay could search to find a quick replacement for Jacobs to ensure their offense keeps humming on schedule.

"I like the guys that we have, but you can never have enough," LaFleur said when asked about adding more running back help today at Packers OTAs (h/t Jeremy Bergman).

That could very well come from Arizona's room, which finds itself quite stacked at the moment with talent in Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, James Conner and Trey Benson.

While Love and Allgeier appear to be the team's top two options, Benson and even Conner could very well make sense for Green Bay.

It's a trade that would be wildly beneficial for both sides.

Why Packers, Cardinals Trade Now Makes Sense

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Supply and demand is taught in basic college courses, though it rings true for NFL transactions and roster construction.

The Cardinals very well may not keep four running backs on their active roster, and if that's the case, Arizona's set to cut a prominent name from their roster as part of final cuts before the regular season. With Love/Allgeier arriving as new arrivals and Conner recently restructuring his deal, Benson finds himself as the odd man out.

The former Day 2 pick has shown bits of what he could be in the NFL as a big-play running back, though a unfortunate mix of health and inconsistent play have ultimately doomed the Florida State back to the bottom of the depth chart.

Benson, thus far, has not showed up to offseason team activities in Arizona. He did suffer a torn meniscus in Week 4 and had surgery during the 2025 season, though it's not known where he's at health-wise.

When asked, Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur suggested Benson would be ready for training camp, which is set for mid-July.

Perhaps even Conner will be targeted in a trade by Green Bay, though he's also coming off a season-ending injury (foot) suffered in Week 3 and was spotted working off to the side during OTAs last week. It's believed he will be ready for the 2026 season.

Conner feels like a less likely trade candidate emerging out of Arizona, though if Green Bay makes a strong enough offer, perhaps the Cardinals would be willing to play ball.

The Packers do have Chris Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd as backups to Jacobs, though Green Bay has nearly $16 million in effective cap space and could look to improve the overall quality of their running back room for however long Jacobs is out.

Jacobs' legal situation will likely carry on into training camp without a clear resolution from the league in terms of ramifications. Projecting how much time he'll miss, if at all, feels a bit like shooting in the dark at the moment.

Still, a trade for one of Arizona's running backs makes sense here and now. The Packers need another capable body while the Cardinals would love to get some sort of draft compensation for a player they might not even have on their final roster.