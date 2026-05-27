NFL Trade Rumors: Perfect Landing Spots for 3 Arizona Cardinals

It's officially trade rumor season, snacks and drinks are to your right.

The Arizona Cardinals enter the second week of OTAs with plenty of trade buzz around names at premium positions such as quarterback and edge rusher.

You can throw in running back as a possibility, too.

The Cardinals approach the coming months with plenty still unknown, and if trade rumors are indeed true on any of their top three candidates, here's which team makes the most sense:

Jacoby Brissett: New York Jets

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Why the Cardinals would trade him: Brissett is holding out for a new contract and is making things difficult for Arizona, who clearly isn't close to competing this year and thus doesn't feel like they absolutely need Brissett. If this becomes too big of headache, the Cardinals absolutely could trade him.

Why New York makes sense: The Jets previously had reported interest in trading for Brissett earlier this offseason. They ultimately landed Geno Smith before drafting Kade Klubnik in the fourth round of the draft. Needless to say, that quarterback room isn't close to satisfactory, and Brissett would at least raise the floor while potentially being their starter, too.

Josh Sweat: Dallas Cowboys

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why the Cardinals would trade him: Sweat also isn't at voluntary offseason team activities and reportedly requested a trade after the team fired Jonathan Gannon. There's a lot of unknown here, but if Sweat was adamant on his request and the Cardinals didn't oblige in any way, he could very well hold true and force their hand — even if it would be a big mistake by Arizona.

Why Dallas makes sense: The Cowboys are in search of more pass rush help after trading away Micah Parsons, and what better way to polish their room off with a former divisional rival that had a career best 12 sacks last season? Dallas is always looking for a move to get them closer to a Super Bowl, and this could be the final puzzle piece.

Trey Benson: Green Bay Packers

Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) walks off the field after their 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why the Cardinals would trade him: Benson has fallen heavily out of favor in the Cardinals' running back room, as additions of Tyler Allgeier and Jeremiyah Love pushed Benson down to RB4 status behind a healthy James Conner. After two years it's pretty clear what the Cardinals think of him, and it might be time for a fresh start to save Benson's career.

Why Green Bay makes sense: Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested yesterday and could possibly not find himself playing for any amount of time in 2026. Green Bay, who loved to run the ball with Jacobs, will likely be in search of a replacement while their RB1 faces his off-field issues. Benson is a perfect buy-low candidate for them.