Josh Sweat's Absence From Cardinals OTAs Isn't Huge — But It's Not Nothing, Either

TEMPE — There were plenty of Arizona Cardinals' storylines surrounding their initial OTA session, as the absence of quarterback Jacoby Brissett headlined a few talking points that also included a position change for Sean Murphy-Bunting and third overall pick Jeremiyah Love playing some special teams.

Not quite discussed heavily was the absence of outside linebacker Josh Sweat, who led the Cardinals in sacks last season with a career high of 12.

Sweat, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, is not absent due to injuries like a few other Cardinals were.

According to @Gambo987 just now on @BurnsAndGambo, Josh Sweat is not hurt despite being absent from OTAs.



L.J. Collier, meanwhile, had a personal day yesterday. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) May 19, 2026

Gambadoro said it is something, "to keep an eye on."

Sweat reportedly requested a trade after head coach Jonathan Gannon was fired this offseason, according to PHNX. For what it's worth, Sweat also was not present at voluntary offseason team activities last offseason.

Former Cardinals writer Kyle Odegard said he had, "been hearing for awhile that Josh Sweat is not particularly happy in AZ."

Is this a nothing burger — or is there something here?

Diving Into Josh Sweat's Absence

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sweat is entering the second season of a four-year, $76.4 million contract. In terms of cash, Sweat's $18.1 million figure for 2026 ranks 19th out of all edge rushers. His total guaranteed figure of $38 million for his contract drops him slightly down to 22nd.

Money shouldn't quite be an issue for Sweat, so it feels unlikely there's any financial motives similar to Brissett's absence.

"It's not mandatory, right? And like I've said with Jacoby and all veterans I've ever been around, they've played football," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of Brissett's presence while also looping in other vets to the conversation.

Sweat is entering his ninth season and is among the most tenured/established veterans on the team. While it's obviously encouraged for everyone to be there, these practices are indeed voluntary. Sweat clearly had success last year despite not being at OTAs.

The Cardinals retained defensive coordinator Nick Rallis for another season, making the transition from 2025 to 2026 smoother since Sweat already has experience in the system. Arizona's top pass rusher is familiar with the defense, and that's satisfactory enough at this point in the offseason.

Sweat last posted on either his X or Instagram account on Dec. 6 of 2025. He's not extremely active or loud when it comes to his social media presence. No subliminal or cryptic messages have been made at this point in time, nor does that feel likely.

Since Sweat's absence was made public, there's been a plethora of people suggesting he could be on the market. For what it's worth, it feels like the Cardinals would have obliged that request earlier in the offseason rather than let it drag on to this point or beyond.

Especially when you consider Arizona lost their second top sack-getter in DL Calais Campbell in free agency and didn't touch their room of unproven pass rushers, trading Sweat away at this point in the offseason would be laughable from the organization.

In the event of a trade, the Cardinals would surely have to wait until after June 1 arrives to execute a move to see their cap savings go from eating $5.6 million in salary to saving $10.8 million after the date.

Would Sweat's presence at these practices be ideal, especially with LaFleur in his first season? Certainly. Is it mandatory? Not quite, and that's why it's not time to hit the panic button quite yet.

Yet if we reach June 8's start of mandatory minicamp and Sweat still is absent, eyebrows undoubtedly should be raised.