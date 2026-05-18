Everything We Saw From Cardinals' OTA Practice

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals completed their first portion of offseason team activities today, and there's a few notable storylines to follow for Cardinals fans.

The biggest is the absence of projected starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who is still holding out for a new contract ahead of the 2026 season. Baron Browning and Josh Sweat were also not present while injured players in James Conner, Starling Thomas and Walter Nolen were spotted on the sideline.

Media members were allowed to watch and film the first 30 minutes of practice today.

Sights and sounds from Tempe:

Video: Everything We Saw at Cardinals OTA's

The Cardinals will have more sessions from May 18–19, May 21, May 26–27, May 29, June 1–2 and June 4. Training camp dates have yet to be announced.

It's important to remember these are voluntary, so players such as Brissett and Sweat (among others who aren't there) won't be fined for missing.

"Everything is good from a dialogue standpoint, but like we said this is voluntary so that's where we will leave it," LaFleur said of Brissett. "He's played a lot of football. We're in communication. He knows what the expectation is."

Gardner Minshew took starting reps with rookie third-round pick Carson Beck behind him, who does appear to be quite excited on playing with the crop of talent in Arizona.

"There's just so much talent on that team and that's what you need as a quarterback. You have guys around you; you give them chances and you get to put the ball in their hands," said Beck after being drafted.

"That's what it's about at the end of the day. I'm super excited for this opportunity and having that many talented guys around you at your disposal, it's always something good. It's definitely never anything bad. I'm super excited for the opportunity.”

Sean Murphy-Bunting was working with safeties, not corners, today. Jeremiyah Love was mostly working behind the running backs with Trey Benson not currently there, either.