Larry Fitzgerald's Hall of Fame Speech Perfectly Captured What Made Him Great

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald was a Hall of Famer long before he was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame today.

Fitzgerald cemented his place in professional football immortality after 17 years of playing in the league, with all 1,432 receptions coming in a Cardinals jersey.

Fitzgerald never made the moment about himself. Not when playing, not when doing interviews or press conferences, and certainly not during his speech in Canton.

For 14 minutes, Fitzgerald spoke about the numerous people who helped forge his path to a gold jacket. There were some incredible moments, though not a single second in the speech was spent talking about himself.

"As all of you know, this journey is never about one person," Fitzgerald said during his speech. "It's always about the people who show up for us."

Through his time on stage, Fitzgerald struck a nice balance of life lessons and humor while walking viewers and listeners through a career that was always first-ballot worthy. He joked with Cris Carter that he had better hands between the two while also highlighting Kurt Warner's insane love of spaghetti.

Fitzgerald's phenomenal career produced many incredible moments. Between the numerous Pro Bowl and NFL records he held at the time of retirement, Fitzgerald's laundry list of accolades on the field is only matched by the person he was away from football.

His time at the podium reflected both who he was and the journey that brought him there. Fitzgerald's speech started and ended with a nod to his three sons while injecting the air with a blend of charisma and unselfishness that only Fitzgerald feels capable of doing.

"I can't mention every single person who nurtured me during my football journey because I'd be up here all day, just like my guy Ray Lewis was eight years ago," Fitzgerald joked.

How do you sum up 17 years of NFL football in 14 minutes? That feels like an impossible task, yet much like his playing career, Fitzgerald did the extraordinary seamlessly. And much like his playing career, he quietly set the standard for those who came after him on stage after being the first of five inductees to speak.

"Don't just pursue excellence for yourself. Help others pursue it, too," Fitzgerald ended his speech with.

"That's the part of this story that matters the most. It's not the likes, it's not the follows, it's not the fame, but the people you travel with. The values you uphold. And in the end, it's not just about excellence. It's about the people who you help get there."

Fitzgerald's moment in Canton so perfectly captured who he was as both person and player. Now, he joins the greatest to ever play the game, and his legacy will officially live on forever.