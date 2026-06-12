Mack Wilson's 4-Word Message After Minicamp Should Fire Cardinals Fans Up

TEMPE — The offseason brings time for hope and optimism around the NFL, and that even extends to the Arizona Cardinals.

It's no secret where the Cardinals stand entering training camp in a tough NFC West, having a first-time head coach and no established franchise quarterback under center.

However, team leaders are holding the Cardinals to higher standards than the outside noise would prefer.

"Arizona against the world," said Wilson on X.

That comment comes as the Cardinals concluded mandatory minicamp and will be away for just over a month before they report to training camp on July 22.

This also comes after Wilson was directly asked about the Cardinals' rivals in Los Angeles trading for Myles Garrett.

"They got to deal with us," Wilson said when asked about the Rams' trade.

"At the end of the day, they got to deal with us."

“They gotta deal with us.”



Mack Wilson on the Rams acquiring Myles Garrett pic.twitter.com/XG0KuVLX4I — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) June 10, 2026

Wilson, a team captain under prior head coach Jonathan Gannon, feels like a strong bet to again carry that status under new leader Mike LaFleur.

LaFleur, asked specifically about those comments, says he loves Wilson's attitude.

"I love it, because that's who Mack is. And that's what Mack believes. And that's how Mack practices. And that's how Mack prepares, and that's how Mack carries himself in the building," LaFleur told reporters.

"Mack's always viewed himself as an underdog, and I mean let's throw it out there: You got a pretty tough division right now, or you could make a case right now before anyone's played that shoot, a lot of these teams, everyone's saying they're gonna go to Super Bowl, and all that.

"And I understand. Rosters are great, and so I think this is right where Mack wants to be. I think this is where he feels most comfortable, and if he says it, he means it."

The Cardinals finished 2025 with just three wins last year, though under LaFleur's watch things could be drastically different — it's not just Wilson who has impressed LaFleur.

"I think they're a mature team. I think they know how to work. I think there's been a lot of good foundation set, and I think they know that there's a lot of work to be done," said LaFleur.

"So every team leaves this usually feeling pretty good. Usually through training camp you feel pretty good, even though it's getting close, and then adversity hits. Week 1, Week 5, week whatever, a storm's coming. And that's when we'll really find out more about ourselves."