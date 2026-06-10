Cardinals Finally Reveal 2026 Training Camp Date

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are set to begin training camp a bit earlier than usual.

With the team participating in the Hall of Fame game to begin preseason festivities, the Cardinals are reporting to camp on July 22 according to head coach Mike LaFleur.

July 22 is when the #AZCardinals will begin training camp. — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) June 10, 2026

The Cardinals just wrapped up mandatory minicamp and now part for their final break before 2026 festivities truly get underway. Arizona was supposed to practice today but LaFleur cancelled it.

"First we came out of this relatively healthy, predominantly healthy, and that's first and foremost," LaFleur said on waiving the final minicamp practice.

"Injuries are going to happen in this game, but when you're not playing with pads, you want to limit that as much as possible. And again, no matter what sport you're playing ... so that was first and foremost. Second, I like the work that we got in. We got 10 quality days of practice in. When you look at the amount of reps and what these guys are used to, understandably so, because it was the first year in the system,particularly for the offense, these guys got quite a bit more reps in terms of team [activities] compared to what they're used to during this time.

"And then the third part is we start a week earlier. Us and Carolina are obviously the two teams for the Hall of Fame game. So just understanding that we're going to be back a week earlier, and we're going to get an extra block of work. It all kind of took into consideration."

This will be LaFleur's first stint leading an organization as a head coach, and while he's still going to discover ways to go about his schedule moving into the future, LaFleur says the early training camp start date played a factor into foregoing the final steps of minicamp.

"We reserve the right to do what we feel is best for this squad. Again, that extra week of training camp, that extra block played in into this considerably," LaFleur continued.

"Because again, an extra block — like we're going to be able to put our pads on, and some teams are just going to be reporting [for training camp], like that's going to be awesome, where we're actually starting to play football, and that's a positive for the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina I would think."