Mike LaFleur Says The Quiet Part Out Loud About Arizona Cardinals Schedule

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' 2026 schedule is fairly set and simple.

The Cardinals are one of five teams to not have any primetime games this coming season, joined by the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

Home or away, the Cardinals will be featured in the afternoon slate for all 17 matchups — which was a downgrade after having a Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football battles in 2025.

Such is life when you finish with just three wins and restart with a new head coach. Losing franchise quarterback Kyler Murray certainly didn't help, either.

However, the Cardinals move forward with new coach Mike LaFleur in the saddle. LaFleur offers potential and hope for the organization entering the future, even if national audiences won't see it.

LaFleur's well aware of the task at hand — and why the Cardinals didn't get any love from execs across the various television networks.

What Mike LaFleur Said About Cardinals Schedule

"It sometimes gets choppy in terms of you love routine, and we got routine. We play 17 Sundays at the daytime, and I think we all understand why," LaFleur told reporters when breaking down the schedule.

"And if we want to play in those primetime slots and on Wednesdays and Thursdays and Netflix and all those kind of things, well, we got to go earn those spots. We understand that."

The Cardinals typically aren't viewed as ideal for television viewers. They've had just three primetime games in the last four seasons — counting 2026. The NFL does offer schedule flexing for possible big matchups to be moved to primetime, though the Cardinals aren't projected to be major players in the playoff race later in the season.

Aug 28, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur looks on during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LaFleur drew the comparison to his brother Matt (who coaches the Green Bay Packers) when advancing his point.

"I think Green Bay, it's like they don't have like a seven-day stretch hardly at all. Their bye week is so twisted. They play on a Sunday, and then they have their bye week, but then they play the following Wednesday. So it's not even a bye week," said LaFleur. Green Bay has six primetime games scheduled this season.

"But then after they play Wednesday, they don't play till the following Sunday. So it's like the bye week's split in two. That's just the way this league is going. You better get used to it if you're a good football team. Hopefully, we have those issues moving forward."

Since moving into State Farm Stadium in 2006, the Cardinals haven't played more than four primetime games in a season. They have a .449 winning percentage since, which is tied for 23rd in the NFL.

Winning ultimately solves everything. LaFleur understands that, and to get the Cardinals back in somewhat of a national spotlight, he's got his work cut out for him.