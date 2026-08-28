How to Watch Cardinals' Preseason Finale vs. Packers (Start Time, Channel, Who to Monitor & More)

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' preseason is nearly over.

Just 60 minutes of football at Lambeau Field separates the Cardinals from the regular season. Neither Arizona or the Packers are expected to field their starters tonight, though with roster cut day approaching on Sunday, this might just be the Cardinals' most important battle of the preseason.

It's one more opportunity for head coach Mike LaFleur and his staff to evaluate the roster ahead of some tough decisions looming this weekend. This is also the final time LaFleur will be able to see his offense in live action before the wins and losses begin to count.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Friday's Cardinals vs. Packers preseason finale, including how to watch and one important position to monitor.

How to watch Cardinals vs. Packers Preseason (8/28)

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28 Time: 5:00 PM AZ time/8:00 PM EST

5:00 PM AZ time/8:00 PM EST How to watch: Arizona's Family (KPHO-TV, CBS 5), NFL+, AZCardinals.com + Cardinals Mobile App (Arizona, Canada and Mexico only)

Arizona's Family (KPHO-TV, CBS 5), NFL+, AZCardinals.com + Cardinals Mobile App (Arizona, Canada and Mexico only) TV Crew: Paul Calvisi (play-by-play), Sam Acho (analyst) and Dani Sureck (sideline)

Paul Calvisi (play-by-play), Sam Acho (analyst) and Dani Sureck (sideline) How to Listen: Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM, Latino Mix 100.3 FM KQMR

Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM, Latino Mix 100.3 FM KQMR Radio Crew: J.P. Shadrick, A.Q. Shipley

J.P. Shadrick, A.Q. Shipley Spanish Call: Jesus Quinonez (play-by-play) and Irving Villanueva (analyst)

Cardinals to Watch in Preseason Week 3: Jalen Brooks and Ihmir Smith-Marsette

One of the Cardinals' biggest debates is how many receivers the team will carry on their final 53-man roster. Big names such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne are obvious choices while new additions in Devin Duvernay and fifth-round pick Reggie Virgil feel safe, too.

If Arizona does keep a sixth wideout, Brooks and Smith-Marsette feel like the top two candidates competing for the job.

Smith-Marsette initially had the lead in this race after an impressive training camp, which featured some rotation with the first-team Cardinals offense on top of special teams duties. He's considered the secondary returner after Duvernay.

However, Brooks has built some serious momentum in recent weeks thanks to his performance in preseason games — making plays deep down the field and being a reliable target for multiple Cardinals quarterbacks between the white lines.

There's a possibility neither is chosen on Arizona's roster (matching our 53-man roster prediction), though that doesn't make tonight any less interesting: teams around the league will be watching film from the game, effectively making this a try-out ahead of a busy weekend across the NFL.