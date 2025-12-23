2 Arizona Cardinals Officially Make Pro Bowl; 1 More Awaits as Alternate

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals had two players voted to the Pro Bowl this season.

TE Trey McBride and S Budda Baker -- both of whom are household names -- made the cut to reperesent the NFC squad. OLB Josh Sweat was also voted as an alternate, so he'll head to the Bay Area if a player ahead of him drops out.

This will be McBride's second consectuvie nod to the Pro Bowl while Baker earns his eighth honor. Sweat made the Pro Bowl once back in 2021.

More on each player's 2025 season:

Trey McBride Easily Makes Pro Bowl

McBride has ascended into the elite ranks of the tight end position, and it's a shock to nobody he'll be at the Pro Bowl this season.

Entering this week, McBride has 109 receptions for 1,098 yards and ten touchdowns, numbers that most likely will see him get All-Pro honors as well.

“I think every week I find something new that I admire about his game and him as a person," Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett said of McBride.

"His ability to play through a bunch of ‘BS’ -- he's not getting any (penalty) calls and not that you cry for calls. Then I go back (through the film) and he was even more open than I thought he was -- it is just stuff like that."

McBride has broke numerous franchise and NFL records this year, so it's absolutely not a surprise to see this award handed to him.

Budda Baker

More on Baker's nod with facts from the Cardinals' Media Relations Dept.:

"He leads the Cardinals with 111 tackles and has added two tackles for loss, five passes defensed, a half-sack and one interception. Baker’s 111 tackles are the second-most by a DB in the NFL this season.

"The 2025 season is Baker's eighth straight with 85+ tackles and his sixth season with 100+ tackles. Baker is one of two DBs to have at least five seasons of 100+ tackles since 2000 (Antonie Bethea – 8). He also joined Bethea (8) Lawyer Milloy (7), Rodney Harrison (7) and Steve Atwater (6) as the only DBs to have 6+ seasons of 100-or-more tackles in their career dating back to 1987 when tackles started to be officially tracked.

"Dating back to 2017, Baker leads all NFL DBs with 994 total tackles and 657 solo tackles."

