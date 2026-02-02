What Michael Bidwill Said on New Cardinals Head Coach

The Arizona Cardinals have landed a new head coach.

After weeks of searching, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is the man moving into 2026.

The hire's stirred quite the excitement from the fan base, though owner Michael Bidwill seemed equally as thrilled to land one of the league's more innovative offensive minds.

“We had the opportunity to speak with an outstanding group of candidates during this very thorough process and gathered tremendous insight from each of them. At the end of that process, it was clear that Mike LaFleur possesses all the traits necessary to lead this team to success as its head coach," Bidwill said in a statement after the hire became official.

"He is highly intelligent with an exceptionally sharp, creative football mind. Mike is also a dynamic and innovative leader and exactly the type of person we were looking for to guide our team as its head coach.”

LaFleur signed with Arizona on a five-year deal, though his salary isn't currently known.

LaFleur spent two days in person with the Cardinals last week, interviewing in Arizona and waited several days while the organization pursued (and ultimately failed to secure) Klint Kubiak. Immediately after Kubiak made his decision, the Cardinals struck a deal with LaFleur.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort also added, "In his career, Mike has been around some of the best and brightest coaches in football and has been a key contributor to highly successful teams. He understands what winning football looks like and what it takes to achieve it. Mike is a strong communicator with a detail-oriented teaching style that has always gotten the best from his players and we are incredibly excited for him to bring that to the Cardinals.”

READ: Grading the Mike LaFleur Hire for Cardinals

Arizona hopes an offensive corps containing the likes of Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride can get going after that side of the ball underwhelmed in 2025.

LaFleur, who has spent several years under the watch of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, arrives to a Cardinals squad looking to right the ship after a disappointing 3-14 season. Arizona has the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and upwards of $30 million in cap space projected for this offseason.

LaFleur will officially be introduced to reporters on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at noon mountain standard time at the team's facility in Tempe. Cardinals On SI will be there to bring you live coverage from the scene.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News