5 Arizona Cardinals Just Saw Their Contracts Change This Weekend

The Arizona Cardinals are busy at work through the initial phase of free agency, though this past weekend saw five of their own players see triggers activate to their respective contracts.

This is typically standard across the NFL, as the fifth league day of any new NFL year is a common benchmark for various triggers for being on a roster. This is beneficial for players who are no-brainers to earn more in guarantees while it leaves a possible out for organizations if they want to part ways with a player for a lesser hit.

Take into example Kyler Murray, who the Cardinals split paths with ahead of March 15, where $19.5 million of his 2027 salary would have become fully guaranteed.

While Arizona cut bait with Murray, these five players got some solidified cash over the weekend (h/t Spotrac):

Trey McBride

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) is introduced before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

$3 million of Trey McBride’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed.

McBride is entering the first of a four-year contract extension that (at the time) made him the highest paid tight end in NFL history with a total contract value of $76 million.

According to Spotrac, an additional $7.5 million of his 2027 salary will fully guarantee on the fifth league day of next year. His cap hit is projected to jump from $8.7 million this year to $16.1 million in 2027.

Baron Browning

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning (5) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Baron Browning earned a $2 million roster bonus.

Browning is in the final of a two-year, $15 million contract. He was a potential cut candidate this offseason, though he's now set to remain with the organization through 2026.

Brown does have sack incentives for five ($350k), seven ($700k) and ten ($1 million) this coming year. He also has a 2026 escalator for eight sacks that would add $2 million to his wallet, per Spotrac.

Jacoby Brissett

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

$1.5 million of Jacoby Brissett’s 2026 salary is now guaranteed.

Brissett is in the final of a two-year, $12.5 million contract that will see his cap hit increase to $9.1 million.

Half of that is his base salary of $4.8 million. Brissett has playing time incentives of 50% ($1 million) and 65% ($2 million) which are non-cumulative, according to Spotrac.

He'll likely hit that bonus barring injury.

Budda Baker

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Budda Baker earned a $1 million roster bonus.

Baker is in the second of a three-year, $54 million contract. He previously had $7.75 million of 2026's salary guarantee last offseason and has $1 million roster bonuses set for the fifth league day of 2026 and 2027.

It is notable that after the 2026 season, the Cardinals do have an out in his contract that could see Arizona part ways with Baker for just $3 million in dead cap space, which would save them nearly $18 million against the cap.

He's set to have cap hits of $19.2 million and $20.8 million these final two years.

Hjalte Froholdt

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hjalte Froholdt earned a $500k roster bonus.

Froholdt is entering the final year of his two-year, $12 million contract. He's set to have a $6.95 million cap hit this season and has a per-game roster bonus of $15,000.