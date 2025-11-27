5 Reasons the Arizona Cardinals Should Be Thankful This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time for football fans to sit back, eat, and watch a (usually) solid slate of games to enjoy the day. It's also a time for fans to find any kind of gratitude possible with their team, although sometimes that's easier said than done.

Even the Arizona Cardinals have things to be thankful for, however, and it's important that we lay out the good things fans have from a team that let them down expectation-wise.

We could be seeing a lot of changes in the offseason, and that's where the majority of things to be thankful for lie, but the franchise still has a bright future and a good trajectory based on what they do have going right for them.

It may be hard to see amidst such an upsetting season, but let me try to make you feel better and tell you about five factors that should make Cardinals fans grateful during the holiday season.

We start with the undebatable biggest blessing this team has...

Trey McBride

Honestly, this list starts and ends with McBride not because he's the only good thing the Cardinals have to be thankful for—far from it—but because of how great McBride has become. The fourth-year superstar is on his way to franchise and league history with his numbers, but he's as elite on the field as he is in fantasy football.

McBride may very well be the best tight end in the NFL this season, and he's undeniably one of the five best overall. So long as McBride remains a part of this team, Cardinals fans will always have someone to root for.

A near-future with a new quarterback

It seems to be a foregone conclusion that Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are headed toward a divorce this offseason. Fans have been ready to start over with a new quarterback for years, and Murray simply has not lived up to his massive contract extension in terms of performance and availability.

This likely means a fresh start at quarterback, and the next few NFL Draft cycles will have plenty of young quarterbacks for the team to evaluate. In the meantime, Jacoby Brissett is airing things out offensively to make games fun to watch again.

Three good draft classes showing up

Monti Ossenfort appears to be batting 1.000 with his first three draft classes as the Cardinals’ general manager. Obviously, not every pick has been a slam dunk, but he's added several studs, role players, and even franchise cornerstones over three years.

His debut 2023 class netted franchise left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., ace nickel cornerback Garrett Williams, and breakout receiver Michael Wilson. 2024 brought in the team's new X-receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr., plus two stud/starting defensive backs in Max Melton and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. The 2025 class has been his best yet, with Walter Nolen and Will Johnson looking like future All-Pros.

The team is down now, but Ossenfort's drafting will get the Cardinals back on track quickly as soon as they find their quarterback and plug a few more holes.

A 2026 NFL Draft tailored to their needs

Speaking of the NFL Draft, the 2026 class perfectly aligns with the Cardinals' top needs. Arizona needs help all over the offensive line, especially at right tackle. They need help at wide receiver and running back, and could use depth at edge rusher, linebacker, and cornerback.

The 2026 NFL Draft will provide them with players at each of those positions in every round to address those needs with future starters or immediate-impact players. Although the quarterback class is thin at the top, there is a seemingly endless amount of mid-round talent who could start, allowing the Cardinals to kick the tires on a guy and reevaluate before a loaded/top-heavy 2027 class.

$40+ million in cap space

The Cardinals don't have as much cap space to work with this offseason as they did before, but over $40 million to play with is more than enough to make a move or two. There are several big-name players set to hit the market that Arizona could pursue, but they can also add some overlooked or under-the-radar guys who can contribute right away.

There are plenty of offensive linemen to sign and start, a handful of receivers to address depth, and plenty of defenders at each level of the field to strengthen an improved unit. Don't expect the Cardinals to make another big splash like they did last offseason with Josh Sweat, but don't be surprised if they are busy birds once again.