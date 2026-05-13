Cardinals Have Unique 2026 Schedule Advantage

We're close to knowing the Arizona Cardinals' full 2026 schedule, and while we don't know everything about the time and dates of their regular season matchups, we do know a few things.

We know according to various metrics, they'll have one of the toughest schedules in the league. We also know a handful of teams they won't be facing in Week 1 to begin the season. No international games are on the slate, either.

However, there is a glimmer of hope when it comes to their travel plans, as the Cardinals rank near the bottom of the league when it comes to travel in 2026.

According to Bill Speros' projections, Arizona will travel 15,646 miles this coming season — which ranks 23rd in the NFL. In comparison, division rivals in the San Francisco 49ers (1st), Los Angeles Rams (2nd) and Seattle Seahawks (10th) are all in the top ten, respectively.

In fairness, the Rams and 49ers are set to face each other in Australia to begin Week 1 festivities, so that certainly tacks on the miles. The Cardinals don't quite have to face the same travels.

Reformatted Chart -- Same Info -- For those who prefer this layout pic.twitter.com/PxqXgvvtws — Bill Speros (@billsperos) May 13, 2026

That's great news for a team near the west coast, as those organizations typically have to travel further thanks to the NFL's overall geography of teams. They're one of eleven teams who don't have to travel 16,000 miles or further.

The Cardinals also have nine home games compared to eight away games, which obviously helps with cutting down on travel.

Arizona, outside of their typical divison travels, have some fairly short distances on their away schedule. They'll be back in Los Angeles to face the Chargers while New Orleans, Dallas and Kansas City are't fully on the east coast.

In fact, the only true trip on the other side of the coast will be their matchup against the New York Giants.

The Cardinals, ahead of Mike LaFleur's first season in charge, will need every advantage possible.