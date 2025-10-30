Cardinals Brace for Dak, Lamb & Cowboys’ Explosive Offense Monday Night
ARIZONA -- You don't have to tell Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon about the potent Dallas Cowboys offense.
Gannon, already having prior experience with Dallas thanks to his time as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator, has a massive Monday night challenge this week in containing some of the league's biggest names.
Dak Prescott. George Pickens. CeeDee Lamb. Jake Ferguson. Javonte Williams. All the above have contributed to Dallas' second-ranked offense in terms of yards per game (384.1). The Cowboys are also one of three teams to currently average 30+ points per game.
It's enough to make Gannon nervous ahead of their road primetime tilt.
Jonathan Gannon Dives Into High-Octane Cowboys Offense
"You just made me nervous with that question. Yeah, that's why their stats are what their stats are. This is a very explosive offense. They have a bunch of playmakers, and I would add on a couple other guys too that you didn't talk about," Gannon said when meeting with reporters on Thursday.
"The running back (Cowboys RB Javonte Williams) is really good. Their third wide receiver (WR KaVontae Turpin) is really good too. (Cowboys QB) Dak's (Prescott) a premium player. Whatever structures you're ink, however you're playing, you have to play well.
"You also know that you have to really do a really good job of knowing where the strength and the stress of the call is because how you play, they're going to get their touches and make their catches and yards, but you have to pick and choose your spots and make sure that when we're calling a call that it takes away something that doesn't beat you.
"Obviously, I have a high opinion of Dak. He's been a good player for a long time, and he’s got some ‘war daddies’ out there with him, which is why they put up what they put up. It's a big-time offense, big-time challenge.”
Through the run. Through the air. It doesn't matter - the Cowboys are typically getting the job done.
For as good as Dallas' offense is, the Cardinals' defense hasn't been quite up to par in recent weeks, allowing a combined 58 points in their two games prior to the bye week.
Familiar Face Could Help Dismantle Cardinals
Help is on the way in terms of injuries, though a familiar face in current Cowboys OC and former Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams gives Dallas a leg up.
“A little bit, yeah," said Gannon when asked if it's hard to prepare for Dallas with Adams just recently coaching in Arizona's offense.
"Obviously, he was in our building for two years and I would think more for us defensively going against their offense when you put together a plan, what does he like to do? What were some of his adjustments when we practiced versus each other?
"Obviously talking with him and knowing him for a long time -- what he believes in, what his adjustments (are), all that stuff. At the end of the day, they have different players and different schemes. We have different players and different schemes. It's going to come down to blocking, defeating blocks, tackling and covering. For them throwing, catching and running. It's fundamentals.”
No matter how you slice it, the Cardinals have their hands full on Monday night.