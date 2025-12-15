Jonathan Gannon Delivers Blunt Response to Growing Hot Seat Questions

ARIZONA -- Jonathan Gannon isn't pitching himself to stick around the Arizona Cardinals in 2026.

"There's no pitch. I'm concentrating on Atlanta," Gannon said to reporters at his Monday press conference amid hot seat rumors that only seem to grow by the week.

In a season that's gone horribly sideways for various reasons, Gannon finds his team with a 3-11 record entering their final three games of the 2025 season.

In his third year leading the charge, confidence was at an all-time high after the Cardinals spent heavily on the defensive side of the ball -- though a strong mix of injuries and other factors have led to one of the more disappointing seasons for Arizona in recent memory.

The injury bug particularly has bit the Cardinals more than most teams in the league this season thanks to a laundry list of impact players either on injured reserve or having previously spent time on the list.

"I think whoever's out there, we got to put them in the spots that they can have success. Can that be challenging at times? Yeah, absolutely, but everyone goes through it, and that's our job."

Gannon, who says he still blocks out the outside noise by focusing on his job, added his would-be pitch revolves around the players and his belief in turning things around.

"Your pitch is I believe in myself and I believe in our team. We are at a dip right now, and we're going through some adversity, but I do believe in us, and we'll get out of the dip," he said.

Gannon says he has talks with owner Michael Bidwill "every day" on his future. When asked what those conversations are like, Gannon said, "What are we going to do to get this team rolling?"

The Cardinals have lost their last 11-of-12 games and rumors will only grow with each loss that piles up in the desert.

"Nobody is pleased. I am not happy. They are not happy. At this point in the year where we're at, it's tough," Gannon said.

"There's definitely some adversity -- a lot of adversity. We've had some tough games, some games we haven't really been in, in my mind in the second half, that stinks. It is hard, but we also know the way out of adversity, the silver lining of adversity, is you grow. I think that you got to have the right attitude. You got to come to work. It's a privilege to be doing what we're doing, and you got to put your best foot forward."

Latest Arizona Cardinals News