Cardinals Pass Rusher Gets Exciting Update

The Arizona Cardinals are taking a step forward with their progress on this former second-round pick.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) celebrates his defensive stop with teammate Victor Dimukeje during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
ARIZONA -- The return of Arizona Cardinals OLB BJ Ojulari is unofficially here.

Ojulari - after missing over a year with a knee injury - is set to hit the practice field as his 21-day window to return from injured reserve will be open, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.

"He plays extremely hard, and he can rush and he can set violent edges, and he knows what to do. So we'll see where he's at," Gannon added on Thursday.

"He hasn't played football in a long time, so I'll have my eye on him, and we'll progress him the right way. ... We'll take it one day at a time, and hopefully he's out there soon."

Ojulari - the team's second-round pick in 2023 - had four sacks in his rookie season and flashed some great promise before the severe knee injury.

Now, with a 2-5 Cardinals team desperately hoping to find a consistent team pass rush despite great individual efforts from guys such as Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell.

“I think we can affect the quarterback better. I really do, but that's not just the guys rushing," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.

Arizona Cardinals OLB BJ Ojular
Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"That's not just ‘Sweaty’ (LB Josh Sweat) and (DL) Calais (Campbell) and (DL) Dalvin (Tomlinson) and (LB) Baron (Browning). That's the back end. That's our looks pre-snap. Our disguises and our alignments. Again, if we're in certain coverage structures that you want to look at the quarterback and close windows, we have to do that better.

"If you're in coverage structures that put a body on body with leverage and help, you have to do that better too. It takes all 11 to affect the quarterback, and I think you can do it pre-snap and post-snap. We've got a few adjustments, tweaks, let’s coach these things a little bit better to help out our guys/let's make sure we're putting this guy here and not there because he’s been more productive in this spot or this role.

"There'll be, to the naked eye, not a ton of change, but hopefully we have some more production.”

Ojulari, when finally activated, will likely start as a rotational pass rusher behind guys such as Sweat, Browning, Zaven Collins and Jordan Burch.

The Cardinals are on the road in Week 9 for their Monday Night Football date with the Dallas Cowboys.

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

