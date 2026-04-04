Cardinals Can’t Risk This Massive NFL Draft Trade Mistake
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Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is no stranger to trades during the NFL Draft.
In fact, if there's any decision-maker who is trigger happy when it comes to deals, it just might be Ossenfort — who has displayed the ability to climb up and down the order through all three days of the draft.
That again could be the case with the third overall pick, as Arizona has numerous options and could look to trade down to gain more capital in a class that doesn't exactly project a blue chip prospect at the top of the order.
While the rumors are fair, the projected price tag of a specific trade down with the Dallas Cowboys is not.
Cardinals Can't Do This NFL Draft Trade
Earlier this week, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman projected the Cardinals to move from three to 12, where the Dallas Cowboys currently sit. The trade cost was for a mere third-round pick, which is underwhelming to say the least.
Yet Feldman isn't the only one suggesting that's the going rate.
NFL draft insider Todd McShay also has that as the price tag to do business,
"Third-round pick is what people are saying, 90-something," McShay said on his podcast.
If that's truly the case, the Cardinals absolutely can't do that deal.
Why Cardinals Would Be Making Massive Mistake
Let's travel back to 2023, where the Cardinals, sitting at No. 3, traded back with the Houston Texans — who were picking at No. 12.
Houston ultimately gave up No. 12, 33 and future first and third-round picks to get No. 3 and a fourth-round pick. The Texans gave up quite a haul to get Will Anderson.
And while there's not quite a Anderson in this draft class, there's a number of impact players teams would obviously be willing to trade up for.
Regardless of who is and isn't available when the Cardinals are on the clock, only moving down for a third-round pick would be a firable offense for Ossenfort. That's, nicely put, chump change to move down nine spots and completely out of the top ten.
The Cardinals would be much better off sticking and picking if that's the case, as their top two positions of need (edge rusher and right tackle) could see all of their top options evaporated by time they're on the clock again.
That's just not worth it. Not for a third-round pick. And if that's the only offer, Arizona can't do business.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin