Cardinals Can’t Risk This Massive NFL Draft Trade Mistake

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is no stranger to trades during the NFL Draft.

In fact, if there's any decision-maker who is trigger happy when it comes to deals, it just might be Ossenfort — who has displayed the ability to climb up and down the order through all three days of the draft.

That again could be the case with the third overall pick, as Arizona has numerous options and could look to trade down to gain more capital in a class that doesn't exactly project a blue chip prospect at the top of the order.

While the rumors are fair, the projected price tag of a specific trade down with the Dallas Cowboys is not.

Cardinals Can't Do This NFL Draft Trade

Feb 3, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort at a press conference at the Cardinals training facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman projected the Cardinals to move from three to 12, where the Dallas Cowboys currently sit. The trade cost was for a mere third-round pick, which is underwhelming to say the least.

Yet Feldman isn't the only one suggesting that's the going rate.

NFL draft insider Todd McShay also has that as the price tag to do business,

"Third-round pick is what people are saying, 90-something," McShay said on his podcast.

If that's truly the case, the Cardinals absolutely can't do that deal.

Why Cardinals Would Be Making Massive Mistake

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort speaks to the press from the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe after the decision to fire head coach Jonathan Gannon on Jan. 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let's travel back to 2023, where the Cardinals, sitting at No. 3, traded back with the Houston Texans — who were picking at No. 12.

Houston ultimately gave up No. 12, 33 and future first and third-round picks to get No. 3 and a fourth-round pick. The Texans gave up quite a haul to get Will Anderson.

And while there's not quite a Anderson in this draft class, there's a number of impact players teams would obviously be willing to trade up for.

Regardless of who is and isn't available when the Cardinals are on the clock, only moving down for a third-round pick would be a firable offense for Ossenfort. That's, nicely put, chump change to move down nine spots and completely out of the top ten.

The Cardinals would be much better off sticking and picking if that's the case, as their top two positions of need (edge rusher and right tackle) could see all of their top options evaporated by time they're on the clock again.

That's just not worth it. Not for a third-round pick. And if that's the only offer, Arizona can't do business.