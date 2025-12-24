Cardinals vs. Bengals Injury Report Loaded With Star Players

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals have unveiled their first injury reports of Week 17.

It's a long one.

Ten total players were non-participants between the two sides, though Arizona merely held a walk-through today. Their report is just an estimation.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Did Not Participate: Budda Baker (concussion/thumb), Kelvin Beachum (rest), Evan Brown (personal), Kei'Trel Clark (back), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Josh Sweat (ankle/knee)

Limited: Hjalte Froholdt (elbow), Darren Hall (concussion), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Will Johnson (thumb/chest), Max Melton (heel), Jalen Thompson (hamstring)

Budda Baker -- who temporarily exited the Cardinals' Week 16 loss with a concussion before returning -- is back in protocol according to Jonathan Gannon.

"Today, kind of a bit of news. Budda, in the game, had to come out and get checked for concussion protocol. [He] checked out fine, so we put him back in the game. [He] came in with symptoms, so he's in concussion protocol," Gannon told reporters this morning.

"He came in with symptoms on Monday, so he's in concussion protocol. Everybody else will see how it kind of goes."

This will be a storyline to monitor this week alongside the status of Paris Johnson Jr. and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report

Did Not Participate: Cam Grandy (chest), BJ Hill (ankle), Charlie Jones (ankle), Joseph Ossai (ankle)

Limited: Noah Fant (ankle), Matt Lee (IR, knee)

Full: PJ Jules (ankle)

The Bengals' side of things looks a bit brighter, though it's still been tough sledding in Cincinnati.

Gannon is admittedly a big fan of Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

“I think it's just his personality. He's an assassin, there's no doubt about that. Really good player. Really good player for a long time too. I always say (Bengals Head Coach) Zac (Taylor) and his staff, (Bengals Offensive Coordinator) Dan (Pitcher), the OC and (Bengals Pass Game Coordinator Justin) Rascati’s there, the pass game coordinator.

"I think they do a really good job of knowing how people are going to play them and having a lot of answers. When you look at people double (Bengals WR Tee) Higgins, double (Bengals WR Jamarr) Chase and try to stop the run on certain run downs, they have answers to make sure that you can't do that. It's cool to watch, not cool to prepare for right now for us, but it's cool to see how they do that.

"Zac Taylor is a really good football coach. I know that. It jumps off the tape how they execute, how they think about the game. You can just see how he calls the game and then that bleeds into the quarterback where he knows his answers all the time too. That's why it is going to be a big-time challenge for us to defend him.”

