Who the Cardinals Must Re-Sign in Free Agency — and Who They Don’t

The Arizona Cardinals move into 2026's free agent period with massive urgency to turn things around under the watch of general manager Monti Ossenfort and first-year head coach Mike LaFleur.

Arizona, as of publish, has north of $40 million in cap space with decisions to be made on plenty of players who previously donned their uniforms in 2025.

Stay or go is always the name of the game for organizations looking to shed dead weight while also wanting to keep premium talent in-house and off the open market.

Here's a few Cardinals who must be re-signed in free agency — and a few who shouldn't be back.

Must Re-Sign: Calais Campbell

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why: Leadership

This isn't one that needs explanation, right? Campbell is a franchise legend who is still producing even as his career nears the two-decade point. Is he an every down player? Not quite, but in spurts he still got to the quarterback while his leadership would be pivotal for LaFleur's first season.

No Thanks: Jonah Williams

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Why: Availability

The Cardinals awarded Williams a two-year contract worth $30 million and saw him play just 15 games across that stretch due to injuries. It's unfortunate, but the best ability is availability and that's something he couldn't provide. Williams wasn't quite a strong presence at right tackle when he did play as well, making this an easy decision.

Must Re-Sign: Starling Thomas V

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why: High level depth

Thomas was set to be a starter prior to his torn ACL in training camp. When he was healthy, he provided solid play for Arizona's cornerback room. Between Will Johnson, Garrett Williams and Denzel Burke, it would be tough to expect him to start coming off the injury. However, he alongside Max Melton would be competitive depth for a room full of young faces.

No Thanks: Jalen Thompson

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why: Expected price tag

Thompson was simply a good player for the Cardinals and paired well next to Budda Baker to roam the secondary. However, with Dadrion Taylor-Demerson waiting in the wings to take over and Thompson potentially getting a nice payday elsewhere, Arizona might be better allocating those resources elsewhere.

Must Re-Sign: Kelvin Beachum

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why: Needed Depth

This would be under the premise that Arizona would also snag a starting right tackle this offseason. With that said, Beachum is a strong swing backup that can be plugged in and perform well in a pinch. If he doesn't retire, Arizona would be wise to bring him back again in a reserve role.

No Thanks: Zay Jones

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones (17) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why: Fresh Blood at Slot WR

The Cardinals tried hard to make the Jones experiment work in the desert, though for whatever reason it just wasn't successful. Jones wasn't remarkably bad by any stretch, but if Arizona's looking to bring back any of their slot receivers, it would be Greg Dortch who adds a bit more value to special teams. However the cookie crumbles, the Cardinals need fresh blood in their slot.