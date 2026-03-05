Cardinals Clear Over $10 Million After Releasing 2 Defenders

The Arizona Cardinals begin their salary cap moves ahead of free agency next week.

The Cardinals officially released linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols.

The moves, together, save the Cardinals roughly $11 million against the salary cap with Nichols saving the team $5.8 million while Davis-Gaither saves Arizona $5.1 million to combine for $10.9 million.

The total moves alongside Kyler Murray's release (Pre-June 1) will see Arizona at $39.6 million in cap space according to OverTheCap.

More on Cardinals Clearing Cap Space

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (92) tackles Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Sep 22, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nichols initially arrived to Arizona in the 2024 offseason after inking a three-year contract worth $21 million. He played just 10 total games during his two-year stretch in Arizona thanks to season-ending neck and knee injuries in his respective years.

Davis-Gaither signed in Arizona last offseason to help replace Kyzir White and started next to Mack Wilson/Cody Simon during 2025 for 13 games. He played in all 17 games for the Cardinals before being cut.

For the Cardinals' defensive line, Nichols' departure doesn't say much since he didn't play. Arizona will still need to supplement the position regardless of his presence or now lack thereof. They did just host potential high pick Caleb Banks on a draft visit.

The decision to move on from Davis-Gaither could signal the team's confidence in Simon, who handled green dot duties in his rookie season for Arizona after Wilson went down with his season-ending injury.

Despite the obvious cap relief they provide, it will be interesting to see how the Cardinals attack this offseason with defensive coordinator Nick Rallis returning for 2026. With Rallis expected to have more overall say in personnel, we'll see who sticks around in Arizona.

"I always believe in the tear it down and build it back up [mentality]," Rallis told reporters this offseason.

"There's multiple layers to that in terms of the game scheming, and the offenses are changing. So what does 2026 look like? How? What do we have to be prepared to stop what the best offenses in 2025 are doing, and kind of where it's moving, but then also what wasn't good for us? And how do we change that?

"As we start to get into acquisition [free agency and draft], what do our guys do best? You got to put those guys in the positions that brings out their strengths. And so every year you have to look at it."

The NFL's free agent tampering period begins on March 9. March 11 is the first official day of the new league year.