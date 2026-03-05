Cardinals Host Top DT on NFL Draft Visit

The Arizona Cardinals didn't waste much time after the NFL Combine in getting players to their facility.

According to Caleb Banks' Instagram, he made a visit to the Cardinals this week.

Caleb Banks visited the Cardinals pic.twitter.com/Wnhl8yO5fP — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 5, 2026

Caleb Banks Draft Profile

Banks played along Florida's defensive line the last three years before spending his first two years at Louisville.

More from his draft profile:

"Big-framed, long-limbed interior defender whose play needs more polish to consistently match his traits. Banks has a quick first step. He can stun/control single blocks when his hand strikes are timely and accurate, but he needs faster disengagement to increase his tackle count. His high center of gravity allows double teams to generate displacement, so a move to odd-front end could be in his best interest as a run defender. Like a grappler without submission knowledge, Banks is still learning to unlock his physical advantages so he can turn them into sacks."

Banks only played three games last season due to a foot injury and is considered to be a late first/early second-round prospect. Arizona has pick No. 34, which is No. 2 in the second round.

2024 saw Banks emerge with 4.5 sacks and seven TFLs in 12 games.

Banks had an incredible combine performance, running a 5.04 40-yard dash and a 9-foot-6 broad jump.

Where Caleb Banks Fits Arizona Cardinals' Plans

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (DL02) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Banks would slide into a Cardinals organization that's heavily invested resources into its defensive line in recent years. Arizona spent first-round picks on Darius Robinson and Walter Nolen III while also signing names in free agency as well.

Banks unfortunately has injury concerns, which does fit alongside Nolen and Robinson's tenure in the desert thus far.

Banks has potential to be a solid pass rusher at the next level, which has been a point of emphasis for general manager Monti Ossenfort along the defensive line.

Banks could be considered a boom-or-bust prospect with the classic traits against production argument around him.

The defensive line isn't quite a highlighted area of need for Arizona with spots such as edge rusher, offensive line and even quarterback taking some of the spotlight. While it's not the biggest need, the Cardinals do need more production from their unit in the trenches.

If Banks is available at the 34th pick, the Cardinals could very well entertain his arrival — though it'd be a big swing at the plate for Ossenfort when April rolls around.